Longford farmer plans to buy a bull or a tractor after lotto win

A Longford farmer who claimed a cheque for a cool €238,673 that he won on last weekend’s Lotto draw was mulling over what he was going to buy with his newfound Lotto windfall.

This lucky winner was in fine form as he sat alongside family members at National Lottery HQ in Dublin collecting his prize after matching five numbers and the bonus on last Saturday’s Lotto draw (8th June).

When asked about his spending plans with his winnings he joked: “Before this, I had been considering getting a new tractor and I was also thinking of getting a bull. I suppose now I can take my time to make up my mind, and sure I may decide to get both!”

He bought his ticket at O’Brien’s Corner House, Lanesboro Road in Co. Longford.

The Longford farmer was one number short of sharing the €4 million jackpot on the night, which was won by a player in Galway. However, this Longford man wasn’t thinking of what could have been, as he was happy with his €238,673 haul.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to have won this prize. It will sure be a big bit of comfort for me. Farming of course is a tough industry so it’s nice to have the extra money. My brother sent me a message that he heard that there had been a win in Lanesboro. I went to my local shop, checked the ticket and it said I was a winner.”