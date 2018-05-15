Look back through the years as part of anniversary celebration

With this year’s Balmoral Show just around the corner, organisers have revealed plans to mark this very special year in the show’s history.

Visitors to the show can step back in time and enjoy the special anniversary display, which will include a photographic timeline showcasing the last 150 shows. There will also be many unique souvenirs, artefacts and memorabilia from yesteryear on display.

Visitors to the 150th anniversary display will be able to leave with a very special momento of this year’s show. JPB Events will provide a ‘Green Screen’ visitor photography experience where guests can be photographed in front of a green screen which will create the illusion that they are enjoying one of the wonderful events from the show’s bygone years. These special photographic momentos will be presented in a unique Balmoral Show celebration frame and will be priced at just £10.

The journey for Balmoral Show started back in 1854, when the North East Agricultural Association of Ireland was formed, with the first shows being held at Belfast Corporation Markets from 1855 to 1895.

The Balmoral showgrounds were purchased in 1894 and the first show held there in 1896. From then until now, there have been notable changes, with the show historically relocating to Balmoral Park, Lisburn in 2013 for example, but the core of the Show has very much remained the same, with local agriculture and food remaining central.

The Anniversary Display Marquee is located behind the Eikon Exhibition Centre, at the junction opposite the NI Food Pavilion.

The 150th Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday 16th May until Saturday 19th May 2018. For the latest updates on the Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook and Twitter.