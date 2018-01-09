Look beyond antibiotics, farmers told at conference

MSD Animal Health has asked farmers to look beyond antibiotics at a fringe event during the Oxford Farming Conference.

The event, called ‘Embracing Change? It’s Time to Vaccinate!’ is building on the momentum of the white paper Time to Vaccinate – Looking Beyond Antibiotics which focuses on how the animal health industry can work together to overcome antimicrobial resistance. Now MSD Animal Health is taking the message to farmers at the Oxford Farming Conference and encouraging them to embrace change.

Dr Paul Williams, technical manager for MSD Animal Health said: “The issue of antimicrobial resistance spans all industries, sectors and services. Disease prevention, not treatment, is part of the solution and it requires a change of mindset. It also can’t be achieved in isolation, we need to work together. Defra has highlighted tackling antibiotic resistance as one of their priorities and we welcome this support, but farmers, vets and the wider industry also need to be involved.”