Lord Lieutenant presents Queen’s Award to Rural Support members

Rural Support volunteers were officially presented with the Queen’s Award and citation by Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Tyrone, Robert Scott, on August 5.

The special reception held at the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown was attended by almost 90 individuals including volunteers, mentors, board members, staff, funders and sponsors.

(L-R) Victor Chestnutt (Deputy President of UFU), HMLL, John Thompson (Chair of Rural Support), Dr. Christine Kennedy (NFU Mutual Charitable Trust) & Jude McCann (Chief Executive of Rural Support)

Also, in attendance were the Deputy Lord Lieutenants and Councillor Kerri Hughes, who is also a volunteer with Rural Support.

This prestigious award, the MBE for volunteer groups, recognises the outstanding work carried out by volunteers in their local community. Deborah Gavin, Volunteer Coordinator with Rural Support commented: “It is an incredible achievement for Rural Support’s volunteers to receive this award.

“It recognises the commitment, expertise and support which our volunteers provide to farmers, farm families and farm businesses across the region.

“This award is a great tribute and recognition of the exemplary work our volunteers carry out, which all staff and directors are so very proud of. Rural Support could simply not continue its work without our volunteers, and we are extremely thankful to each and every volunteer who gives of their time, knowledge and expertise on a daily basis.”

Rural Support Board Members and Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant (HMLL) of Tyrone, Robert Scott

Rural Support currently has 30 volunteers, who come from across all of Northern Ireland.

All of its volunteers come from a rural and farming background and so understand the challenges and issues facing farmers and farm families.

Deborah Gavin continued: “The support which our volunteers provide to our clients can help alleviate some of the stress and worry experienced, as very often individuals can feel isolated and alone when dealing with the issues and concerns that they face.”

The Queen’s Volunteer Award was created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

In this current year 22 award groups joined a total of 137 groups across Northern Ireland since its inception 17 years ago.

“This is the highest form of civic recognition which can be granted to an organisation for the work of their volunteers,” said Walter Rader, the Northern Ireland representative of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

For more information about Rural Support or volunteering with Rural Support please contact the freephone helpline on 0800 138 1678 (available Monday to Friday, 9am-9pm) or visit: www.ruralsupport.org.uk.

Follow on Twitter: @RuralSupport or find on Facebook: @Rural Support.