Lord Price to outline future of UK food

A leading British businessman and politician will consider the future of the UK food and agri-food industries at the George Scott Robertson (GSR) Memorial Lecture, on Wednesday, November 6.

Lord Mark Price, a former Managing Director of supermarket Waitrose and previously a Minister in both David Cameron’s and Theresa May’s Conservative governments, will deliver this keynote lecture at Riddel Hall, Queen’s University Belfast.

The memorial lecture is jointly hosted by the Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) at Queen’s; the Agri Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI); the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA). The event commemorates the achievements of Dr George Scott Robertson who played a key role in promoting agricultural progress in Northern Ireland in the earlier half of the 20th century.

In a lecture entitled UK Food Systems: Adapting to Change Lord Price will reflect on a long career in the food industry and outline his thoughts for the future; particularly the changing regulatory and economic landscape and the likely effect on British food producers, processors and retailers.

Lord Price is a member of the House of Lords and was previously Minister of State for Trade Policy from 2016-17.

He is Chairman of Fair Trade UK and also Business in the Community. In 2014 he was appointed Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) for charity work including The Prince’s Countryside Fund.

The evening begins with a reception at 5.30pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend this free event and can register at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/george-scott-robertson-memorial-lecture-registration-74287053577.