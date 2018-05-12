Lorna is ‘Milk Supplier of the Year’

Eight Aurivo milk suppliers have been acknowledged for their contribution to dairy farming excellence at the 11th annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards.

The special ceremony was held at the Radisson Hotel Sligo on May 9th to celebrate the dedication and commitment of Aurivo milk suppliers for their milk production in 2017.

The top award, Aurivo Milk Supplier of the Year, was won by Donegal farmer Lorna Kilpatrick from Raphoe, Co. Donegal who was also awarded the prize in the Best Supplier in the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme category.

In 2016, Lorna and her husband Paul took over the running of the farm from Lorna’s parents, Russell and Kathleen Porter. Their children, Luke, Reece and Amy, all help out with calf rearing.

Award winners in the eight categories included:

Best Supplier in Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme & Milk Supplier of the Year: Lorna and Paul Kilpatrick, Cottown, Raphoe, Co. Donegal

Lowest Annual Average SCC: Matthew Burke, Ballymote, Co. Sligo

Highest average milk solids: Daniel and Jarleth Walsh of Ballinderris Dairy Ltd, Claremorris, Co. Mayo

Lowest TBC Manufacturing Milk: David Wylie, Muff, Co. Donegal

Lowest TBC Liquid Milk: John McTiernan, Mullaghavourneen, Co. Longford

Best New Entrant: Gerard Cormican, Clarinbridge, Co. Galway

Best Northern Ireland supplier: David Harkness, Ballymena, Co. Antrim

Most improved SCC from 2016 to 2017: Michael Lyons, Williamstown, Co. Galway

Speaking at the event, Aaron Forde, Chief Executive of Aurivo said: “Aurivo is very proud of its quality milk pool and that’s down to the unfaltering commitment of over 1,000 suppliers across Ireland. The Milk Quality Awards celebrate the excellent standard of milk they produce every day. I would like to personally congratulate all of these very deserving winners. We look forward to a continued partnership with all our suppliers and to further strengthening our market position, both nationally and internationally.”

Commenting at the Awards, Pat Duffy, Chairman of Aurivo said: “Aurivo and its dairy farmers from 13 counties are committed to delivering the highest quality milk. The hard work and dedication of our suppliers ensures that our high standards are consistently met and that should be commended.”