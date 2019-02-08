Loughbrickland Truck and Tractor Run

Loughbrickland’s Tractor and Truck run took place on Saturday, January 26.

The event was first held in 2016 and has become an annual event.

Registration took place at the Sir Henry Wilson Memorial Hall from 10am to 10.30am. Tractors and Trucks left the hall at 11am. Hot lunches were served on return.

This year’s chosen charity is Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

The event brings the whole community together and is always very well supported.

Organisers were delighted that this year saw 54 tractors and approximately 30 trucks in attendance.

Mad 4 Power Multimedia was on hand to capture images on the day.