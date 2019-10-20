Loughry set to host ‘must attend’ poultry conference on October 29th

CAFRE’s Loughry campus will host this year’s Poultry Industry Education Trust’s Northern Ireland Poultry Industry Conference on Tuesday, October 29.

It is a ‘must-attend’ event for anyone with an interest in the poultry sector.

Richard Kennedy

The event will be themed: Opportunities and Challenges in the 2020s.

The day kicks-off at 9.30am with tea/coffee and registration.

The line-up of speakers includes a number of key decision makers within the international poultry sector. The opening address will be given by Devenish chief executive Richard Kennedy. His passion for farming and food is at the core of the company’s ‘One Health, from Soil to Society’ strategy, which focusses on developing innovative solutions for meat, milk and egg producers to produce safe, nutritious food that improves the health of the consumer.

Mark Williams is chief executive of the British Egg Industry Council. He will discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the commercial egg sector at the present time.

Alan Thomson

Northern Ireland’s chief veterinary officer will then take the theme of opportunities for the poultry industry from a bird health perspective.

He will be followed by Billy Armstrong, from Northern Ireland’s Food Safety Authority, who will discuss the potential impact of changes to food safety regulations on the poultry industry.

The afternoon session will be kicked-off by Alan Thomson, general manager of Aviagen UK Ltd. He will address the themes associated with the ongoing development of the poultry sector, specifically from a breeding perspective.

The final speaker of the day is Randy Stroud, head of global live support with the US poultry giant Pilgrim’s Pride. He will give a trans-Atlantic comparison of the fortunes now facing the poultry industry in his home country and the UK.

For further information, contact Kenneth McConkey on 07917 133890.