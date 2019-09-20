Low labour requirements make Lleyn a good choice

When a man who scans 50k clips 20k along with his twin brother John and dips 20k sheep per year throughout the country decides to convert his own 320 ewe flock to Lleyns people should sit up and take notice.

Dominic Black who hails from sheep country in the Glens of Antrim and now farms 110 acres in Kilmurry, Castlerea County Roscommon should know a thing or two about sheep.

Connons are sponsors of the Lleyn Show

If he’s not scanning he’s dipping and if he’s not dipping he’s clipping which leads me to the question, who looks after his own 320 ewe flock?

Anyone who’s as busy as Dominic needs his breeding ewes to be as self sufficient as possible and to this end Dominic has been converting his ewe flock to the Lleyn breed over the past couple of years.

Replacements are sourced at the society’s sale in Roscommon but the long term plan is to run an A and B flock. The A flock which will consist of his best breeding ewes will be run pure Lleyn with the B flock consisting of the bottom half of the ewes being mated to a Texel.

Replacement ewe lambs will be drawn from the A flock with the rest either being sold as stores or fattened for slaughter.

Lambing begins around the 25th of March. Around 80 ewe lambs are also put to the ram for one cycle with any that scan empty being slaughtered for the Easter market, there’s no free dinners here. The 400 total scan around 1.8 and wean around 1.6 yearly which isn’t bad going considering the effect the 80 ewe lambs will have on these figures. Lambing takes place entirely outdoors with minimal intervention, conditions where the Lleyn ewe has really thrived.

Dominic says his biggest problem at lambing time is keeping down the size of single lambs as Lleyn ewes put it all into the lamb. Any spare lambs are fostered off or sold as pets to regular local guys so he can get clipping in early May before John joins him late May to tackle the big jobs.

Dominic changes strategies depending on the market and isn’t afraid to off load store lambs early if the market is good, leaving more grass for those retained.

He likes to finish as many as possible off grass and believes Lleyn lambs are under appreciated in this respect. Lleyn lambs consistently meet the market spec killing out between 19-22 kgs without going over fat but most importantly finishing off grass.

The Lleyn Sheep Society Show & Sale takes place today (Saturday, 14th September 2019) at Ballymena Livestock Market.

Show kindly sponsored by F. Connon General Merchants.

There will be 690 Females and 33 Rams all Eligible for Direct Export - Show 10am, Sale 12 noon.