Lucky number seven for Henderson Retail

Henderson Retail, owners of 86 SPAR and EUROSPAR stores across Northern Ireland, is celebrating a seventh consecutive year of team members excelling in customer service at a UK-wide awards event.

Fiona Addis from EUROSPAR Ardglass, County Down picked up the Sales Assistant of the Year award at the Convenience Retail Awards 2019 in London recently, making her the ninth team member to pick up one of multiple awards since 2008.

The company began its winning streak with Lorna McLaughlin from SPAR Knocklynn in Coleraine taking home Forecourt Sales Assistant of the Year and Overall Sales Assistant of the Year in the awards hosted by Convenience Store Magazine.

The company’s gold-standard customer service has been rewarded through eight other team members taking home awards from Multiple Sales Assistant of the Year to Community Hero between 2012 and 2019, when the awards merged with the prestigious Convenience Retail Awards.

Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group commented: “It is incredible to look back at the roll call of past winners from these UK-wide and respected awards and see team members from the Henderson Retail network.

“Members of our team have been on the list of finalists since 2008 and have enjoyed consecutive wins since 2012. This is no-mean-feat in the grand scheme of retail across the whole of the UK, where the bar is constantly being raised for what constitutes great customer service. All our SPAR and EUROSPAR stores are situated in the heart of each and every community in Northern Ireland, our shoppers know our staff and they go out of their ways to ensure their experience in store is second to none.”