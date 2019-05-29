Lurgan showgrounds receive Royal approval!

During what has been a memorable week for Lurgan, organisers of the Lurgan Show are planning to host another major event in the town.

With the recent visit of Prince Charles and the use of Lurgan Park to arrive to, organisers of Lurgan Show believe the royal seal of approval for the Showgrounds should lead to a successful show!

Being held on Saturday, 1st June, many new sponsors have also pledged their support to the 2019 annual north Armagh County Championship showcase event.

Premium sponsors include Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council and ABP Food Group, Lurgan and Translink.

Lurgan Show will once again include home industries, poultry, horses, ponies, donkeys, carriage driving, cattle, sheep, goats and vintage vehicles. There will also be a craft village, dozens of trade stands, side shows and the popular funfair and games trailers. A special central attraction to watch out for will be the Ballymac Alpaca’s.

Competitors in all sections will also be attending from NI, ROI and with national judges across many sections, there is sure to be strong competition.

The Home industries and Schools section attracts large entries from local school children as well as the best of home cooking.

This section has traditionally attracted the largest number of exhibits of any county show in Northern Ireland. At least 2,500 exhibits will be on display.

The Show Committee are also pleased to be able to support two charities – Kidney Care UK and Action Cancer, with both charities having a presence at the show and being able to offer help and advice. The Lurgan Salvation Army Band will be in the Showgrounds around 12 noon, with the family pet show commencing at 2pm.

The Pet Show, located near the Cricket Lawn, will be taking entries from 1pm on show day. Both Alice and Tom will be offering at least 15 classes for a varied range of pets.

The Show Committee are grateful to Lurgan Veterinary Clinic for sponsorship in this section. Contact Alice for further details - 07595463554.

The equestrian section will commence at approximately 9am. The arenas will host many major qualifiers under the guidance of Equestrian Secretary Ros Ewing.

The cattle section with 101 classes will have judges travelling from England, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Sponsors included ABP Food Group, Lurgan, Danske Bank, Kilco Dairy Hygiene, Woodside Farm, Genus, Bank of Ireland, S Rusk, Limousin Club and the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association.

The sheep section, under the guidance of Chairperson Colin Henry will host 101 sheep classes. Sponsors include Rooney Fine Foods, Dromore, LA Richardson & Son Butchers, South Down Feeds, Farmline Agri Supplies; Dromara, Lurgan Veterinary Clinic, R & J Lyness Ltd, Clubworld Travel, First Trust Bank and NFU Mutual and Freeburn Farm Feeds.

Silverware will again be available in the Goat section and show officials are pleased to announce that 18 classes will be available to a broad range of goat breeds. Mrs M Bloomer MBE and the NI Pygmy Goat Club have offered sponsorship. Lurgan Show Society are also delighted to be working in co-operation with the NI Pygmy Goat Club. A generous prize fund is available to both Champion and Reserve Champion in show. Ms Tracey Cater will be travelling from England to judge this section.

Poultry Section Chairman, Mr Trevor Gardiner and Secretary Pauline Gibson have confirmed 112 classes for a range of hard feather, soft feather, waterfowl and true bantams. Lurgan Show, one of the first county shows to offer poultry classes, will once again host a large display. This section has kindly been sponsored by H Beattie & Son, Frazers Animal Feeds, R & J Lyness and John Thompson & Son Ltd.

A limited number of trade stand pitches are still available for trade stands. For further details and to book your space, contact 07732172214 (After 6pm).

A reminder to all exhibitors- Exhibit numbers can be collected at the show permit Office on the morning of the show.

With a real focus on a family fun day out, the show officially commences at 9am on Saturday, with judging commencing at 10am across sections (excluding equestrian 9am). Free car parking is available on showgrounds via Avenue Road.

Further information on Lurgan Show is available from Show Secretary: Tel: 07732172214, www.lurganshow.co.uk