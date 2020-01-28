Lurgan venue for RBST annual meeting

The Northern Ireland Support Group of the Rare Breed Survival Trust (RBST) are holding their AGM on Thursday 30th January commencing at 8.00pm at the TRI Equestrian Centre, Lurgan, BT66 6NE.

Special guest speaker at the event will be ‘Mighty Moilie’ team member Rachel Armour. The team made Irish Moiled history at the 2019 National Young Stars event held at Three Counties Showground, Malvern.

Subsequently Rachel was one of three young people selected to represent the UK at a Young Handlers Stock judging event at the Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada in November 2019.

The RBST Northern Ireland Support Group welcomes everyone with an interest in our native livestock breeds to the AGM. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information on the activities of the Rare Breed Survival Trust Northern Ireland Support Group visit the website at www.rbstni.co.uk or follow the group on Facebook at their page Rare Breeds Survival Trust NI.

