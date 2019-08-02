Lylehill YFC host treasure hunt

On Friday, July 5 Lylehill Young Farmers’ Club held their annual treasure hunt, which was in aid of this year’s appointed charity, Embrace Farm.

Members, club family and friends as well as professional treasure hunters came to participate in this challenging, yet fun night and enjoyed a light supper to end the night.

Anna Spence, Alison and Neale Williamson and Diane Spence supporting the club

A big thanks must go to Jim and Eleanor Wilson who took time to set the treasure hunt and ensure everyone would be able to enjoy it.

Also thanks must go to those who attended the night and with their generosity helped raise an amazing £404.50 for Embrace Farm, a very worthwhile cause.

Lylehill Young Farmers’ Club are also holding their annual Jamsie Watt Memorial tractor run and barbecue on Friday, August at 6.30pm, all proceeds from this event will also go towards Embrace Farm.

Lylehill YFC hope to see you there to help raise even more for this incredible charity.