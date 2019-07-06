Lylehill YFC members take part in Build It competition

On Tuesday, June 15, eight members from Lylehill Young Farmers’ Club travelled to Ballymena Livestock Market to compete in the ‘Build It’ competition.

The challenge was to build a planter. Members were given supplies to build with and had to bring their own tools and plants to complete the challenge.

Paul Thompson, Sarah Lyness, Matthew Hunter and Zoe Williamson pleased with their creation

Members used team work, time keeping and their various skills to work as a team and ensure the challenge was completed on time.

Both teams enjoyed the opportunity to put together ideas and have fun with fellow members while completing the challenge.

Tom Lynsey finishing some last minute touches

The team making sure the structure of the planter is secure