Lylehill Young Farmers’ Club annual Jamsie Watt Memorial Tractor Run

On Friday, August 2, family and friends of the Lylehill YFC gathered at Lylehill church hall to attend the annual Jamsie Watt Memorial Tractor Run.

This year all proceeds where in aid of Embrace Farm, the club’s charity for this year.

Lylehill YFC member, Fraser McComb joining in on the fun after helping out with stewarding

This charity aims to set up a support network for farm families who have lost a loved one or suffered serious injury in a farming accident and the club feel that it is a very worthwhile cause.

Those who attended the event enjoyed a scenic countryside tractor run followed by a delicious barbecue provided and prepared by the club as well as a catch up with friends both old and new.

As always this was a very successful night for the club and they would like to extend our thanks to those who attended and supported the event.

Enjoying the barbecue prepared after a busy tractor run

The first tractor leading the run

Lylehill YFC members having a catch up with friends