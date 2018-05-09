M&S raises the stakes with new traceability campaign

The new, summer-long food marketing campaign recently launch by Marks & Spencer shines a spotlight on M&S’ unrivalled beef traceability standards.

As highlighted in the campaign, M&S is the only national retailer in the UK that can trace every piece of beef it sells – whether it’s in a prepared meal, a sandwich or a prime cut – all the way back to every farm and animal from which it is sourced.

The “We trace it, so you can trust it” campaign is backed by DNA sampling provided by Dublin-based tech company Identigen. Thousands of tests are carried out every year to check that M&S’ unique standards are being followed.

Sharry Cramond, Food Marketing Director at M&S, said: “Since joining M&S I’ve been amazed at the stories behind our products.

“Our people go to extraordinary lengths to source the very best ingredients and products and we are not shy of using cutting-edge technology to guarantee our provenance. Our beef campaign is an important first step in shining a spotlight on our unrivalled food standards – because trusting the food we eat matters to our customers.”

An extensive media campaign will run throughout the summer along with an interactive supply chain map showing every single farm that supplies M&S with beef.

M&S uses DNA sampling to trace its beef back to every farm and animal. A sample is taken from every animal from every farm that supplies M&S and its suppliers.

Thousands of tests are carried out every year on products taken at random from M&S stores and warehouses. The tests check that beef is moving through the supply chain – from farm, to abattoir to processor and to store – correctly and that M&S standards are being followed. In Northern Ireland, M&S works alongside meat processor Linden Foods.

Steve McLean, Head of Agriculture at Marks & Spencer said: “We’re passionate about supporting local farming and working with our suppliers to invest in new technology and the best systems available. That gives us better traceability than anyone else in the market and, when it comes to beef, it means we know where every single animal was reared, how it was reared and how the beef moved through our supply chain.”

Customers can find out more at www.marksandspencer.com.