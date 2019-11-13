Macmillan Cancer cheque presentation

A massive £16,906 has been raised for Macmillan Cancer by local estate agents Libby Clarke and Colin Murphy. The well known duo from Joyce Clarke Estate Agents, Portadown decided to sign up for Macmillans ‘Brave the Shave’ in August, and in just a few weeks had attracted a staggering amount of donations.

Libby, owner of Joyce Clarke Estate Agents was first to sign up, with Colin immediately volunteering to take part as soon as he heard, in memory of his mother Mary who passed away earlier this year. Libby’s father Tom, who was a well known livestock auctioneer died in 2018.

The support from family, friends and local business was overwhelming with the fundraising tally quickly soaring past the £10,000 mark and now sits at a whopping £16,906.

In 2018, Macmillan estimates that 1.9 million people received personal, in-depth support from one or more of our Macmillan professionals or services. They are able to do this largely due to the generosity of the public and businesses who raise vital money in aid of Macmillan.

Colin and Libby would like to say a special thanks to each and every person who donated and supported them during their fundraiser. They were truly humbled by the kindness and generosity shown by so many people.