Macra na Feirme national conference to focus on smart thinking for the future

Macra na Feirme have announced details of the upcoming Macra na Feirme National Conference on Friday, 25th October, in Corrin Events Centre, Fermoy, Co Cork from 1.30pm to 5pm.

This year's conference is entitled "Irish Agriculture – Thinking Smart".

Speaking at the conference theme announcement, National President Thomas Duffy said: "Disruptive innovation has transformed global industries and agriculture is no exception. The pace of change is ever increasing and what may have once seemed like a distant challenge on the horizon comes into sharp focus much quicker.

"Climate change, global trade deals, protecting reputation, consumer brands, environmental sustainability and social licenses are just some of the disruptors facing Irish Agriculture today. With change comes opportunity and Irish Agriculture must anticipate and adapt to the ever-changing world. Time to think smart!"

The first conference panel we will look inside the farm gate and see what the farm of tomorrow looks like.

The panel will include animal geneticist, Professor Donagh Berry who will give an insight to the world leading scientific research that is pushing out the boundaries for breeding more profitable and sustainable livestock.

Teagasc grassland expert, Dr Brendan Horan will discuss the potential for clover, multi species swards and how to grow more with less input.

Conference delegates will also hear from a dairy farmer who is taking biodiversity on his farm to the next level, all the while achieving outstanding technical performance.

Panelists will discuss an alternative market for dairy beef calves that could have potential here in Ireland.

The second conference panel will look outside the farm gate to see what’s happening both at home and internationally in terms of closing that gap between the farmer and the consumer.

Delegates will hear from speakers in the market who have the ability to connect with their consumers and deliver a better return for they quality food they produce.

In the Executive Chair, delegates benefit from an in-depth conversation with Jim Woulfe, CEO of Dairygold Co-Op.

The conference will conclude with a roundtable discussion with members of the European Parliament offering their insight into agricultural and rural issues.

That’s just a flavour of what’s up for discussion on the day.

If you’re looking to be a farmer of the future, then come along.

Entry to the conference is free. Booking is essential through www.macra.ie/skillnet.