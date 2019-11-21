Macra na Feirme welcomes National Broadband Plan move

Macra na Feirme has commended Minister Bruton for signing the National Broadband Plan contracct and “moving this important initiative forward”.

Rural broadband has been a major priority for Macra na Feirme for many years.The contract for delivery signals the beginning of building the long overdue network that will help rural communities flourish.

A spokesperson said: “We hope government will commit to ensuring that this important project commences as soon as possible and is delivered on schedule.”

Macra na Feirme National President Thomas Duffy said: “We have been urging government for a number of years to move forward with the National Broadband Plan. This is long overdue but extremely welcome.

“Hopefully this brings the rapid improvements that we need to see to ensure that rural Ireland does not get left behind in the new IT based economy.”

Shane Quigley, Chair of the Macra Rural Youth Committee added: “Rural Ireland has been left in the dark ages for too long when it comes to broadband. We are pleased that it is moving forward, the key in this announcement is ensuring that it gets delivered on time and within budget.”