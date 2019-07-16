Madge and Addison heading to dairy final

The sun was shining in Co. Tyrone last Saturday as the crowds flocked to Gillygooley Road for the 179th Omagh Show.

An excellent entry of dairy stock made for stiff competition in the show ring, with the last few qualifying places for the 2019 Thompsons/NISA Dairy Cow Championship up for grabs.

Nicholas Lowry, NISA, congratulates Trevor Keatley, Castlederg, with his home-bred second calver, Aghyaran Silver Addison VG88, who claimed the second qualifying place at Omagh Show.

Selecting the Omagh Qualifiers was the Interbreed Dairy judge, Mr Trevor Williamson, who runs the Drumshanny Holstein Herd in County Monaghan.

As his first qualifier, Trevor selected the second calver, Fortland Madge 371 VG88, from the Beechview Herd of George and Jason Booth, Stewartstown. Making her first appearance in a show ring and picking up the Reserve Champion and Reserve Interbreed awards, this young Lancashire-born cow is one to watch for the future. As a heifer her production topped 9,200kg in 305 days, at 4.87% butterfat and 3.05% protein.

The second Omagh qualifier was another second calver, Aghyaran Silver Addison VG88, from Trevor Keatley’s Aghyaran Herd, Castlederg. Her production hit 8,000kg as a heifer, at 4.02% butterfat and 3.32% protein.

Thompsons wish both qualifying cows every success at the Antrim Show Final on Saturday, 27th July. With some of the top dairy cows in Northern Ireland having already qualified, the 2019 final is shaping up to be one of the most hotly contested in the championship’s history. Just two qualifying shows remain before the final line-up is complete.