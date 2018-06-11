Majestic Charolais bull catches the eye at Armagh Show 2018

Many thousands of visitors flocked to Gosford Forest Park on Saturday past to take in the sights and sounds of Armagh County Show 2018.

The Beef Championship was won by J & A Wilson, from Newry in Co Down, with a majestic Charolais bull. It entered the show ring weighing an estimated 1,600 kilos.

Joe Wilson, from Newry, with the Beef Inter-Breed Champion at this year's Armagh Show

Judge David Clarke, from Mullingar in Co Westmeath, described his champion as being almost “picture perfect”, adding: “He has matured into a truly splendid breeding animal. Young stock can show lots of promise. But the trick is getting these animals to mature into the type of breeding animal that will make a real difference on-farm.

“The quality of the stock qualifying for the beef inter-breed class at this year’s show was excellent. But the Charolais bull stood out above the rest.”

There was a tremendous entry of livestock across the board for this year’s show, which continues to grow in popularity with visitors from all parts of Northern Ireland and beyond.

The dairy championship was won by the Fleming family, from Seaforde in Co Down, with their eye catching fourth calver Quintrell Kyros Indigo. The cow had previously secured the Reserve Dairy Inter-Breed Championship accolade at Balmoral Show 2018.

Bailey Smyth, from Strabane, with a Blue Texel ewe lamb at Armagh Show 2018

“I bought her in England last autumn,” Ashley Fleming explained.

“She stood out within a group of cattle that I was inspecting at the time. The cow subsequently calved down two months ago, after which she was officially classified EX94.

“She will make an excellent addition to our Potterswalls herd. The cow is currently giving 38L of milk per day with excellent butterfat and protein.”

The day culminated in Trevor Bell, from Comber in Co Down, winning the Sheep Inter-Breed Championship with a very special Charollais ewe.

Gary McClelland, from Kilcoo in Co Down, enjoyed a great day-out with his Blonde heifer Moneyscalp Marge at this year's Armagh Show

Judge Colin McClymond, from Dumfries in Scotland, referred to her as an almost perfect example of the breed.

“She has tremendous poise and balance,” he said.

“The ewe caught my eye the instant she walked into the ring.”

Bell confirmed that his champion lambed for the first time this year.

Getting up close to a young heifer calf at Armagh Show 2018: Harry McCammond, Markethill; Freddie Clarke, Markethill; Oliver Jennett, Markethill and William Morton, Maghery Holsteins

“She gave birth to a single ram lamb. Our intention is to have her out at most of the shows taking place this summer.”

McClymond also commended his Champion Reserve, a Suffolk ewe lamb, bred and exhibited by Patrick Donnelly, from Rathkenny in Co Antrim.

Armagh Show is also noted for the quality of its pig classes. This year’s champion is Samara Radcliffe from Corbet, near Banbridge in Co Down. She had a tremendous day out with a selection of British Saddleback pigs.

Results – Armagh Show 2018

Dairy Classes

Inter-Breed Champion: Fleming family

Eden McNally and her young daughter Aoibha, from Keady, congratulate Samara Radcliffe and her mother Sharon on winning the Pig Championship at Armagh Show 2018

Reserve: N McCorry & Son

Mason’s Animal Feeds – Stars of the Future

Champion: J D Berry

Reserve: S Haffey

Dairy Heifer Champion: K Williamson

Resetrve; N McCorry

Jersey classes

Jersey Champion: Fleming family

Reserve; Fleming family

Heifer class: 1st J D Berry

Heifer in Milk class: 1st Fleming family

Cow in milk class: 1st Fleming family

Holstein classes:

Champion: S Haffey

Calf class: 1st J D Berry; 2nd S Haffey

Heifer in calf class: 1st N McCorry & Son; 2nd J Morton

Heifer in milk class: 1st J McCorry & Son; 2nd J Morton

Beef classes

Inter-breed champion: J & A Wilson

Reserve: C & R Mulholland

Aberdeen Angus classes

Champion: A & G Parke

Reserve: R & F McKeown

Junior bull class: 1st A & G Parke; 2nd Johnston & Mills

Senior heifer class: 1st G Hawthorne; 2nd E Peters

Junior heifer class: 1st R & F McKeown; 2nd F Davidson

Calf class: 1st A & G Parke

Pairs class: 1st A & G Parke; 2nd Johnston & Mills

Hereford classes

Champion: J Graham

Reserve: J Graham

Cow class: 1st S Baxter

Senior heifer class: 1st N Shaw; 2nd G Watson

Junior heifer class: 1st J Graham; 2nd Nancy Herefords

Heifer calf class: 1st J Graham: 2nd K Greenaway

Bull class: 1st J Graham; 2nd Nancy Herefords

Pairs class: 1st J Graham; 2nd J Graham

Beef Shorthorn classes

Champion: D D McDowell

Reserve: D D McDowell

Bull class: 1st D D McDowell

Heifer in milk class: 1st D D McDowell

Heifer – born in 2017: 1st R & F McKeown; 2nd J Peters

Salers classes

Champion: P O’ Kane

Reserve: P O’ Kane

Junior bull class: 1st P J Maginn & Sons

Cow class: 1st P O’ Kane

Senior heifer class: 1st P O’Kane

Junior heifer class: 1st P O’Kane

2nd: S Connell

Calf class: 1st P O’Kane

Blonde classes

Champion: Ballymacan Blondes

Reserve: Ballymacan Blondes

Cow class: 1st Ballymacan Blondes

Senior heifer class: 1st Ballymacan Blondes; 2nd G McClelland

Junior heifer class: 1st G McClelland

Calf class: 1st Ballymacan Blondes; 2nd Ballymacan Blondes

Pairs’ class: 1st G McClelland; 2nd Ballymacan Blondes

Charolais classes

Champion: J & A Wilson

Reserve; N & G Matchett

Senior bull class: 1st J & A Wilson

Cow class: 1st S McGovern; 2nd WD & JA Connolly

Heifer – born in 2016: 1st WD & JA Connolly; 2nd L Titterington

Heifer – born in 2017: 1st N & G Matchett; 2nd WD & JA Connolly

Calf class: 1st Watson family; 2nd WD & JA Connolly

Pairs’ class: 1st WD & JA Connolly; 2nd WD & JA Connolly

Limousin classes

Senior bull class: 1st Derryloughan Limousins

Junior bull class: 1st J McCarragher

Heifer born in 2016: 1st C & R Mulholland; 2nd C & R Mulholland

Heifer born in 2017: 1st C & R Mulholland

Calf class: 1st J Murphy; 2nd J Murphy

Pairs’ class: 1st C & R Mulholland; 2nd Crawford Bros

Simmental classes

Heifer born in 2016: 1st WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd JN Glasgow

Heifer born in 2017, or after: 1st T W Abraham; 2nd J Whitcroft

Bull class: 1st WD & JD Hazelton; 2ndJ Whitcroft

Pairs’ class: 1st WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd JN Glasgow

Rare Breeds classes

Champion: A Pearson

Bull class: 1st A Pearson

Cow class: 1st F Murphy; 2nd F Murphy

Heifer class: 1st A Pearson; 2nd Dunlarg Dexters

Commercial Beef Classes

Champion: R T Miller

Reserve: JCB Commercials

Beef calf class: 1st R T Miller

Store heifer class: 1st R T Miller; 2nd S McGovern

Beef heifer class: 1st JCB Commercials; 2nd Carricklane Commercials

Pairs’ class: 1st R T Miller; 2nd N Cochrane

Sheep classes

Inter-breed champion: T Bell

Reserve: P Donnelly

Suffolk classes

Champion: P Donnelly

Reserve: M J W Priestly

Ewe class: 1st M J W Priestly; 2nd P Donnelly

Ram class: 1st S Turkington; 2nd A Kyle

Shearling ram class: 1st T Linden; 2nd RC & JC Watson

Shearling ewe class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd M J W Priestly

Ewe lamb class: 1st M J W Priestly; 2nd J Moses

Ram lamb class: 1st RC & JC Watson; 2nd B Lamb

Group of three class: 1st M J W Priestly; 2nd RC & JC Watson

Ile de France classes

Champion: D Mulligan

Reserve: D Mulligan

Ewe class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Dalzell

Shearling ewe class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan

Ram class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Dalzell

Shearling ram class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Dalzell

Ewe lamb class: 1st D Dalzell; 2nd D Dalzell

Ram lamb class: 1st D Dalzell; 2nd D Mulligan

Group of three: 1st D Dalzell; 2nd D Mulligan

Charollais classes

Champion: T Bell

Reserve: T Bell

Ewe class: 1st T Bell; 2nd T Bell

Shearling ewe class: 1st T Bell; 2nd T Bell

Ram class: 1st:T Bell; 2nd T Bell

Ram lamb class: 1st D Cromie; 2nd T Fenton

Ewe lamb class: 1st T Bell; 2nd D Cowan

Group of three class: 1st T Bell; 2nd T Fenton

Texel classes

Champion: J Trimble

Reserve: J Moses

Ewe class: 1st N Ardis; 2nd P Lamb

Shearling ewe class: 1st J Moses; 2nd E Mackey

Ram lamb class: 1st J Trimble; 2nd J Herdman

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Trimble; 2nd P Donnelly

Group of thee class: 1st: J Moses; 2nd: N Ardis

Gimmer class: 1st S & J McCollam; 2nd E Hawks

Blue Texel classes

Champion: C & A Richardson

Reserve: C & A Richardson

Ewe class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd A & J Knox

Ram lamb class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd S Allen & A Short

Ewe lamb class: 1st Allen & Short; 2nd J Redmond

Shearling ram class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd W Nelson

Shearling ewe class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd C & A Richardson

Beltex classes

Champion: D Brown

Reserve: D Brown

Ram class: 1st D Brown

Shearling ram class: 1st D Brown; 2nd D Brown

Ram lamb class: 1st D Brown; 2nd H Mackey

Ewe class: 1st K McCarthy

Shearling ewe class: 1st D Brown; 2nd D Brown

Ewe lamb class: 1st D Brown; 2nd D Brown

Pairs’ class: 1st D Brown; 2nd H Mackey

Group of three class: 1st H Mackey; 2nd D Brown

Hampshire Down classes

Ram class: 1st S & G Doyle; 2nd K McCarthy

Ewe class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd A & V McFadden

Shearling ewe class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd K McCarthy

Ewe lamb class: 1st G Manson; 2nd J & A Fletcher

Ram lamb class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd G Manson

Best pair of lambs class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd G Manson

Best pair of shearling ewes class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd K McCarthy

Best group of three sheep: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd K McCarthy

Untrimmed ram lamb class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd J & A Fletcher

Novice class: 1st J D Wells; 2nd J & I Wilson

Dorset classes

Champion: A & P McNeill

Reserve: J C Robson

Ram class: 1st M Keys; 2nd S Wilson

Ewe class: 1st B Lamb; 2nd S Wilson

Shearling ewe class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd: R Hill

Ram lamb class: 1st G Hanna; 2nd J C Robson

Ewe lamb class: 1st J C Robson; 2nd R Hill

Pairs’ class: 1st R Hill; 2nd B Lamb

Group of three: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd R Hill

Jacob classes

Champion: P & S Colhoun

Reserve: G Freeburn

Ram class: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd G Freeburn

Ewe class: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd P & S Colhoun

Shearling ewe class: 1st G Freeburn; 2nd A Hamilton

Shearling ram class: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd P & S Colhoun

Ram lamb class: 1st G Freeburn; 2nd G Freeburn

Ewe lamb class: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd G Freeburn

Pairs class: 1st A Hamilton; 2nd G Freeburn

Group of three class: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd A Hamilton

Rare Breeds classes

Champion: A Cochrane

Reserve: P Kelly

Ram class: 1st A Cochrane; 2nd P Kelly

Ewe class: 1st P Kelly; 2nd P Kelly

Ram lamb class: 1st R J Mcauley

Ewe lamb class: 1st R McBratney: 2nd R J Mcauley

Pairs class: 1st: P Kelly; 2nd: A Cochrane

Pig Classes

Champion: S Radcliffe

Reserve: D Ruddock

Sow class: 1st D Ruddock; 2nd R Stewart

Boar class: 1st S Radcliffe

Gilt class: 1st D Ruddock; 2nd C Fry

Magic, the Friesian stallion, was a big attraction at this year's Armagh Show. Taking the opportunity of getting up close to this wonderful animal were Jeannette Rout from Melbourne, Australia; Johnny Fee, the owner of Magic, plus Conor Lavery, from Ballynahinch and his young son.