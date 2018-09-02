Make sure to enter this year’s FL Awards

The deadline for this year’s Farming Life Awards in association with Cranswick Country Foods, has been extended to Monday, September 17.

However, it is advisable to act quickly as the entries are coming in daily.

The farming sector is a major contributor to the local economy employing thousands of people and this year’s awards will recognise the vast talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists in the sector.

Cranswick Country Foods return as Associate Sponsors, and are joined not only by many returning category sponsors, but with new sponsors, Kerry Foods, Bank of Ireland and the Department of Justice.

There are seven farming awards covering all the main sectors, dairy, beef, sheep, pigs, poultry, arable/horticulture and wildlife friendly farmer.

Added to this we will be recognising the many commercial businesses involved in the farming sector with three business awards covering Agri-Food, Artisan and Training.

Then we have three categories paying attention to particular sectors within farming, Farm Safety, Woman of Excellence in Agriculture and Young Farmer/Student.

There are two special recognition awards, Unsung Hero and Lifetime Achievement so these are perfect for nominating people who are working away quietly doing what they do but doing an amazing job going above and beyond their normal role.

This year there are three new categories: Safer Communities Award sponsored by the Department of Justice, Vet of the Year and Best Promotional Campaign or Event.

The judging will be carried out by an independent panel and Unsung Hero will be voted for by you, our readers.

Details of the awards and categories can be found by visiting www.farminglife.com/farminglifeawards for full details and to submit an entry or nomination online. Entry closing deadline is Monday, September 17th.