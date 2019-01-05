‘Making Tax Digital’ Business planning seminars

A number of Farm Family Key Skills (FFKS) seminars focusing on areas impacting on farm businesses have been organised by CAFRE in partnership with Rural Support.

Ten ‘Making Tax Digital’ seminars have been delivered to date with well over 1,000 attending. A further 12 seminars will be delivered throughout Northern Ireland over the coming months, starting on Tuesday, January 8, at the City Hotel, Armagh. Seminars will be delivered by industry professionals from local Accountancy firm PKF/FPM.

Topics covered include an overview and awareness of the new HMRC ‘Making Tax Digital’ system, including issues surrounding the submission of records, choice of appropriate software and the cost implications for the farm business.

Stephen McIntyre from Toomebridge commented: “I am hoping to attend one of the ‘Making Tax Digital’ seminars coming up soon. It is a great opportunity to find out what it is all about as the change comes into effect in April 2019. Therefore I would encourage farmers, farm family members and farm employees to attend one of these seminars where they will get a chance to hear from industry professionals on key issues related to the new ‘Making Tax Digital’ system.”

Seven seminars will be delivered in local venues across Northern Ireland in January 2019 with a further five seminars planned for February. Dates for January 2019 are City Hotel, Armagh, on Tuesday 8, Millbrook Lodge Hotel Ballynahinch on Thursday 10, Millennium Centre, Loughgiel on Tuesday 15, White Horse Hotel, Eglinton on Wednesday 16, Canal Court, Newry on Thursday 17, Seagoe Hotel, Portadown on Tuesday 22 and Fir Trees Hotel, Strabane on Thursday 24 January.

Doors open at 7.30pm with seminars beginning at 8pm.

Details of all seminar dates can be found on the CAFRE website: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/farm-family-key-skills/business-planning/.

The seminars are free to farmers, members of the farm family and employees. Grandparents, uncles, aunts, brothers and sisters within farm families would all benefit from attending a seminar. Attendees do not need to pre-register and should bring details of their Farm Business ID with them to register on the night.

For more information, contact the delivery agent for this training programme Rural Support on 028 8676 0040 or visit: www.cafre.ac.uk