Making Tax Digital Seminar coming to Clogher and Newtownards

Farm Family Key Skills (FFKS) is an initiative being managed by CAFRE and is a key element of the Rural Development Programme 2014-2020.

The Business Planning theme of Farm Family Key Skills addresses the needs of farmers, farm family members and farm employees to increase their levels of knowledge and awareness in business planning and risk management.

A Making Tax Digital seminar focusing on areas impacting on farm businesses has been organised by CAFRE in partnership with Rural Support to be delivered in the Corrick House Hotel, Clogher on Tuesday 12 February 2019 and Strangford Arms Hotel, Newtownards on Wednesday 13 February 2019.

The seminars are delivered by speakers from Rural Support and qualified accountants from accountancy firm PKF/FPM and topics covered include an overview and awareness of the new HMRC ‘Making Tax Digital’ system - including issues surrounding the submission of records, choice of appropriate software and the cost implications for the farm business.

Lisbellaw farmer Patrick Fee commented: “It is always important to plan ahead in any business, both in the short term and also longer term and I would encourage farmers, farm family members and farm employees to attend one of these seminars where they will get a chance to hear from industry professionals on issues related to taxation.”

Twenty two seminars are being delivered in local venues across Northern Ireland between November 2018 and the end of February 2019 with doors opening at 7.30pm and seminars beginning at 8pm.

To date well over 1,800 people have attended these seminars and the feedback has been very positive. Tom Moorhead from Broughshane, who attended the seminar at Loughgiel said: “It was great to be updated on this important issue from an excellent speaker who obviously had a very good understanding of the issues facing farmers.”

The seminars are free to farmers, members of the farm family and employees. Grandparents, uncles, aunts, brothers and sisters within farm families would all benefit from attending a seminar. Attendees do not need to pre-register and should bring details of their Farm Business ID with them to register on the night.

For further information, contact the training programme delivery agent RuralSupport on 028 8676 0040 or visit www.cafre.ac.uk