Making Tax Digital, seven months on….

It’s now a full seven months since the new digital VAT regulations came into place. George Megarry from TGM Software Solutions Ltd, one of the suppliers of farm finance software and a provider of book keeping services for farmers gives a review of how farmers are getting to grips with the regulations.

George says that in relation to preparing VAT submissions, the farmers that he deals really fall into three categories. 1. Those who have purchased or subscribed to software to do their own recording and VAT submissions. 2. Those who have decided to pay either their accountant or a book keeper to do the job for them. 3. Those who haven’t done anything at all yet and now have a backlog of 6+ months of unclaimed VAT.

Those who have opted for the Kingswood software system which TGM provides have completed preliminary training and submitted their first VAT returns. In response to feedback, Kingswood developed a simple ‘VAT Only’ version. This low cost version of their software has been very favourably received by users coming from spreadsheet or manual book systems, and who don’t need the software to force them to do a full financial recording exercise. Some users simply want to submit a VAT return, get the money back from HMRC and let their accountant go through the bank statements to take account of all the other non vat items such as interest, pensions, insurance, loan repayments etc. For those users who opted for the Kingswood standard or enterprise version, the software can import directly from downloaded bank statements from the major banks used by farmers.

Those who have selected TGM to look after their book keeping are finding the method of sending their invoices and bank statements to TGM very straightforward. They either scan their invoices and bank statements into a simple scanning application for computer which TGM provides, or they take a photo on their phones of the invoices and bank statements. Either way, the documents then transfer directly to an internet cloud account which TGM has set up for the client. The TGM book keeper does all the financial entry for the client, submits the VAT return and sends a pdf copy of the completed VAT return back to the client. The accounts in this case are fully reconciled and ready to be sent to the client’s accountant at the end of the year. For those farmers who need a minimal book keeping service, a book keeper to enter the vat invoices and submit the vat return, TGM introduced a new VAT only book keeping service. This service does not input bank entries, only VAT invoices. The price for the service depends on the number of invoices per month, and starts at only £40 per month. Prices increase according to the level of book keeping required.

Finally to help those who haven’t done anything yet, TGM is now offering to do emergency book keeping VAT returns provided the user commits to a minimum of six months of book keeping. For those who haven’t decided if they want to do their own VAT, or if they want to employ a book keeper, or those who haven’t decided yet which software package to go for and as a result have yet to claim back thousands of pounds of VAT from HMRC, TGM will supply the scanning application and undertake to do the VAT returns in order that this outstanding VAT money may be reclaimed quickly.

For information on the software systems TGM provides or the farm book keeping services email info@tgmsoftware.com, or phone 028 92 689681.