Man dies after accident between tractor and motorbike

A man in his 40s has died following a road traffic collision between a tractor and a motorbike on the Riverside Road in Bushmills around 10.10pm last night, Monday 9 July.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, who may have dashcam footage or who was travelling on the Riverside Road and observed the motorcycle or tractor prior to the collision, to contact local officers in Coleraine or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1526 of 9/07/18.

The Castlecat and Riverside roads remain closed this morning.