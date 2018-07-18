Man dies following tractor collision

An elderly man is reported to have died in a single vehicle tractor crash in Co Armagh.

He has been named locally as 96-year-old Leo Murphy.

His funeral is due to take place on Friday at the Church of St Colmcille, Knockaconey.

The incident took place on the Moore Island Road near Loughgall around lunch time on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the NI Ambulance Service said the air ambulance also attended the scene, but no casualties were taken to hospital.

“NIAS despatched two emergency ambulance crews to the scene,” he said.

“The charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident. No one was taken from the scene.”