Man in his 50s dies after road accident

A man aged in his 50’s has died following a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Carnreagh Road, Castlewellan this morning, Monday, 4 December.

Constable Trevor Fletcher has appealed to anyone who was travelling on the Carnreagh Road between 9.30am and 10.00am, and who may have witnessed the accident involving a purple coloured Isuzu pick-up truck which was towing a trailer at the time, to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference 297 04/12/17.

The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.