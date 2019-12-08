To raise awareness of some of the practical steps that farmers can take, the Ulster Farmers’ Union are encouraging members to attend CAFRE’s ‘managing ewes post tupping to lambing’.

The event will highlight some of the main areas of concern, discuss options and demonstrate practical solutions.

These factors include:

- Assessing ewe body condition which is vital to establish if the ewe is on target for the system and time of year. This will include a practical body condition scoring demonstration.

- Ewe feeding options throughout pregnancy for both housed and outdoor management systems. This will include efficient utilisation of grass and conserved forages and use of additional concentrates where appropriate to meet the nutritional needs of the ewe.

- Key areas relating to best management of housed ewes in particular, flooring systems, ewe feed and floor space requirements, feeding systems and lambing facilities.

- Animal health during pregnancy such as parasite control and vaccinations, best practice pre-lambing and management of the new-born lamb.

- Practical demonstrations and solutions.

The event will be held on Tuesday 10th December 2019, at CAFRE’s Hill Farm Development Centre, Glenwherry. There will be two sessions with the first afternoon session commencing at 2pm to 4pm and the evening session will begin at 7pm finishing at 9pm. For further information contact Eileen.mccloskey@daera-ni.gov.uk