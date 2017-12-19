Manure export forms now online

NIEA is introducing a new system for the on-line submission of records for manure export forms from January 2018.

The new system will make it easier and quicker for farmers, or their agents, to submit records while at the same time reducing the risk of errors and hence potential penalties being applied to the Basic Payments.

This on-line submission of manure export records for non-derogated farms sits alongside the CAFRE Nutrient Calculators which farmers are already familiar with and use to calculate their nitrogen loading and storage capacity.

The on-line process for completion and submission of manure export records for 2017 will ‘Go Live’ from 1 January 2018 at: www2.dardni.gov.uk/exportmanurecalculator/default.aspx.

Under the new process farmers or their advisers should prepare their manure export records for 2017 and submit these on-line by midnight 31 January 2018.

Important action that you need to take NOW

If you (or your agent) are not already using DAERA on-line services, you (or your agent) will need to register with the Government gateway to obtain access.

Go to www.daera-ni.gov.uk/onlineservices, click on “Login to DAERA online services” and choose “Register with Government Gateway”.

It is important that you act NOW to obtain this as it will take time for this to be processed.

DAERA’s experience has shown that the submission of records on-line will mean that the process is easier for farmers and their agents, and that the number of errors and potential breaches is vastly reduced. However, if farmers have any concerns they should seek further advice from CAFRE, their farming organisation or agricultural consultant if they have any issues around the on-line submission of information.

Derogated farms only

It should be noted that derogated farms will submit their fertilisation accounts and manure export records at a separate location on the DAERA website by 1 March 2018. This web-link will be published shortly.