Marked improvement in prices at Omagh

Over 300 store and beef cattle came under the hammer at Omagh on Monday, with lighter sorts a marked improvement.

Bullocks: Jas. Gormley, Leggs P. O. 440k £970; 435k £900; 410k £845; 470k £955, E. McCann, Fintona 490k £1050; 565k £1160; 500k £1030, R. Bradley, Greencastle 445k £955; 435k £900; 505k £1040, M. Morris, Leglands, 490k £1050; 435k £905; 495k £995; 560k £1100, D. Breslin, Drumquin 455k £950; 505k £1040, J. Cunningham, Killaloo 510k £1075; 550k £1105, E. Boland, Fintona 515k £1040; 560k £1080, Wm. Irvine, Ederney 595k £1175, A. G. Armstrong, Dromore 600k £1175, Wm. Henderson, Trillick 635k £1230, E. Donaghy, Loughmacrory 550k £1030, D. Colgan, Drumnakilly 620k £1145, W. Bond, Dromore 785k £1445; 700k £12470, T. McKenna, Beragh 705k £1265, S. Gilmore, Sixmilecross 775k £1370, Wm. Buchannon, Killyclooney 845k £1440, J. McPhilemy, Scraghey 385k £775; 365k £730.

Heifers: N. Gormley, Sixmilecross 505k £1035; 510k £10255; 495k £990, G. McMahon, Aughnacloy 510k £1040; 445k £900, A. McFarland, Clanabogan 565k £1120; 535k £1030; 585k £1090, N, McQuaid, Dromore 645k £1265; 640k £1220; 660k £1215, E. Hackett, Ballygawley 445k £975; 405k £835, M. Morris, Ederney 475k £995, Jas. Hackett, Omagh 430k £935; 410k £845; 475k £975, P. Owens, Fintona 490k £1005, E. McAleer, Dromore 475k £965, M. McCullagh, Loughmacrory 490k £970, P. K. Tracey, Creggan 345k £740, D. McAleer, Dromore 385k £800, M. Daly, Carrickmore 360k £725, J. McPhilemy, Scraghey 395k £790; 310k £630.

Fat Cows: S. Mullin, Sixmilecross 550k £156, J. Doyle, Cookstown 630k £150, C. Bogle, Castelderg 670k £145, R. McPhillimy, Newtownstewart 590k £140, J. Patterson, Drumquin 710k £136, D. Huey, Artigarvan 690k £135, C. Gallagher, Newtownstewart 640k £134, B&J O’Kane, Drumquin 560k £132, R. Johnston, Belleek 700k £129.

Friesian Cows: D. Armstrong, Gortaclare 690k £111, W. McCreery, Fyfin 620k £105, M. E. Kenwell, Dromore 830k £103; 700k £101; 810k £95, L, McCarney, Seskinore 720k £100.

Fat Bulls: S. O’Neill, Drumquin 1020k £118, Hall Kee, Strabane 860k £107.

Dropped Calves: J. Begley, Carrickmore £370 B. Blue Bull, D. Longwell, Omagh £360 B. Blue Bull; £320 B. Blue Heifer, Jas. Henderson, Trillick £350 Limousin Bull, A. Johnston, Lisnarick £340 Blonde Bull, C. Keatley, Aghyaran £335 B. Blue Bull, G. Thompson, Kesh £335 Charolais Bull, S. Gallen, Castelderg £325 B. Blue Bull, B. S. Sloan, Irvinestown £325 B. Blue Bull, C. Caldwell, Killen £325 Charolais Bull; £295 Charolais Heifer, M. Dolan, Castelderg £320 Angus Bull, C. Turner, Drumquin £320 Angus Bull, A. E. Hughes, Dromore £315 Simmental Bull; £295 Simmental Heifer.

Weanlings: J. Menary, Ballygawley £850 Charolais Heifer; £600 Limousin Heifer, M. Coyle, Douglas Bridge £620 Hereford Heifer; £600 Limousin Bull; P. J. Logan, Newtonbutler £570 and £520 Simmental Bulls, D. Reaney, Plumbridge £550 Charolais Bull, C. McQuaid, Trillick £540 Charolais Heifer, G&M McCauley, Drumquin £520; £510 and £505 Angus Bulls, J. Curran, Dromore £500 Hereford Bull.

295 calves were presented on Wednesday, and the fact that the quality of the calves was the best in the current season was reflected in the prices.

Bull/Bullock Calves: N. McIlwaine, Plumbridge 330k £850, G. Quinn, Cookstown 320k £810, Jas. Love, Fintona 325k £830; 340k £830; 370k £860; 400k £875, R. J. Holmes, Dromore 350k £890, J. J. Muldoon, Cookstown 335k £845; 295k £715, N. Gormley, Sixmilecross 325k £820; 230k £660, J. Woods, Beragh 310k £765; 300k £750, T. Thompson, Lack 445k £995; 350k £845, P. McElhone, Pomeroy 415k £890; 445k £920; 430k £880, E. Connolly, Castlederg 410k £885, J. Tuohey, Greencastle 490k £975, M. Donnelly, Altamuskin, 260k £750, J. McCullagh, Mountfield 225k £635; 270k £705, Jas. Buchannon, Strabane 245k £680; 260k £685; 290k £680, C. T. McNabb, Drumquin 280k £760, S. Britton, Donemana 270k £685, G. Moohan, Kesh 270k £675, M. Moore, Envagh 315k £755, M. Gormley, Sixmilecross 305k £715, C. McNulty, Trillick 320k £740, K. O’Neill, Dromore 320k £730.

Heifer Calves: T. Thompson, Lack 380k £945; 310k £770, B. McClean, Carrickmore 360k £885, N. McIlwaine, Plumbridge 325k £775; 320k £720; 215k £630, T. Sharkey, Clanabogan 230k £740; 320k £700; 350k £740, G. Moohan, Kesh 305k £715; 345k £760, M. Donnelly, Foremass 305k £690; 310k £680, J. J. Muldoon, Cookstown 310k £685; 300k £655, M. Gormley, Sixmilecross 370k £810; 310k £680, G. Skelton, Drumquin 325k £710, Jas. Gormley, Donemana 390k £830, P. McCullagh, Greencastle 210k £605, M. Hollywood, Greencastle 220k £595, R. J. Holmes, Dromore 265k £685, J. G. Bradley, Plumbridge 230k £585, D. Gallagher, Dromore 260k £645, M. Moore, Envagh 245k £575 (3), S. Britton, Donemana 275k £645, A. Maguire, Newtownstewart 270k £620, J. Donnelly, Altamuskin, 270k £655, A. Britton, Artigarvan 170k £510.

Cows and calves sold to a ceiling of £1600 paid to B. Breen, Eskra for a 1st calver and a heifer calf, and £1580 for a 1st calver and a bull calf.