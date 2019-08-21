Markethill Mart: Beef bred cows sell to £1,215

An entry of 120 cull cows on Tuesday, August 20 continued to sell in a very strong trade.

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £130 to £174 for 700k Limousin at £1,215.

Top price £1,295 for 800k Limousin £162.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £100 to £127 per 100 kilos for 740k at £945.

Second quality cows sold steadily from £85 to £95 and the poorest quality cows in very strong demand from £65 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Newtownhamilton farmer 700k, £1,215, £174.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 604k, £995, £165.00; Portadown farmer 800k, £1,295, £162.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 642k, £1,035, £161.00; Mountnorris farmer 756k, £1,185, £157.00; Armagh farmer 808k, £1,245, £154.00; Armagh farmer 636k, £975, £153.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 674k, £1,025, £152.00 and Dromore farmer 748k, £1,035, £138.00.

Friesian cull cows: Tandragee farmer 744k, £945, £127.00; Dromore farmer 734k, £855, £117.00; Belleek farmer 712k, £795, £112.00; Lisburn farmer 694k, £755, £109.00; Lisburn farmer 742k, £805, £109.00; Tynan farmer 832k, £895, £108.00; Dromore farmer 778k, £825, £106.00; Donaghcloney farmer 690k, £725, £105.00 and Dromore farmer 752k, £785, £104.00.

CALVES: 150 calves sold readily with good quality bull calves selling to a top of £390 for a three week old Charolais followed by £350 for three week old Charolais.

Aberdeen Angus bulls sold to £340 with several more Aberdeen Angus bulls from £250 to £310 each.

Good quality heifer calves sold to £320 for a five week old Limousin followed by £300 for a four week old shorthorn.

Aberdeen Angus calves sold to £300 for a four week old calf.

Main trade for good quality heifer calves from £180 to £290 each.

Bull calves: Charolais £395; Charolais £350; Aberdeen Angus £340; Aberdeen Angus £330; Charolais £310; Hereford £300; Belgian Blue £300 and Belgian Blue £270.

Heifer calves: Limousin £320; Shorthorn 3300; Aberdeen Angus £300; Charolais £290; Limousin £290; Belgian Blue £290; Charolais £255 and Charolais £250.