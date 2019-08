Markethill Mart: Breeding rams sell to a top price of £335

An entry of 1,900 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, August 21 returned a slightly easier trade for fat lambs and stores.

Breeding ewes and cull ewe trade remained very firm.

The 1,350 lambs returned a slightly easier trade with heavy lambs sold from £75 to £79 each with good Markethill quality pens from 300p to 324p per kilo paid for 24.2 kilos at £78.50 each followed by 321p for 24k at £77 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 320p to 337p per kilo for 21.2k at £71.50 each followed by 336p per kilo for 21k at £70.50 each.

A large entry of stores sold in an easier demand.

Light stores sold from 350p to 407p per kilo for 20 lambs 14.5 kilos at £59 each followed by 396p for 15.9 kilos at £63 each.

Stronger stores sold to 362p per kilo for 17.4 kilos at £63 each.

An entry of 250 cull ewes sold readily for good quality ewes from £80 to £108 each. Second quality from £50 to £70 each.

A large entry of breeding hoggets sold to a top of £172 each with all good quality pens from £145 to £170 each.

Breeding rams to a top of £335 for a Texel shearling followed by £260 Texel ram lamb and £260 for a Texel shearling three year old Charollais lamb.

HEAVY LAMBS: Armagh farmer: 24.2k, £78.50, 324p; Markethill seller: 24k, £77, 321p; Lislea farmer: 24.3k, £76.50, 315p; Tassagh farmer: 24.5k, £77, 314p; Loughgilly farmer: 24.7k, £77.50, 314p; Keady seller: 24.4k, £76.50, 314p; Tynan seller: 25k, £78, 312p and Moira farmer: 24.7k, £77, 312p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Tassagh farmer: 21.2k, £71.50, 337p; Markethill seller: 21.5k, £72.50, 337p; Poyntzpass farmer: 21k, £70.50, 336p; Portadown seller: 20k, £67, 335p; Glenanne farmer: 21.7k, £72.50, 334p; Kilkeel farmer: 23k, £76.50, 333p; Belleeks farmer: 20k, £66.50, 333p and Tassagh farmer: 22.2k, £73.50, 331p.

STORES: Kilcoo farmer: 14.5k, £59, 407p; Rostrevor farmer: 15.9k, £63, 396p; Rostrevor seller: 12.8k, £50, 391p; Belleeks farmer: 14.9k, £58, 389p; Armagh farmer: 16.2k, £62, 383p; Newry farmer: 14.9k, £57, 383p; Dungannon seller: 12.2k, £46.50, 381p and Finnis farmer: 12.7k, £48, 378p.