Markethill Mart: Cows and calves selling to a top of £2,020

An entry of 700 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, May 11 sold in a steady trade in all rings.

HEIFERS

The 250 heifers comprised mostly of heifers in excess of 500 kilos with top quality heavy heifers selling steadily from £190 to £217 per 100 kilos with a top of £235 per 100 kilos for 518k Belgian Blue £1,215 from a Belleeks farmer followed by £222 per 100 kilos for 598k Charolais at £1,325 from a Ballygawley producer.

Top price for heavy heifers £1,335 for 630k £212 from a Ballygawley producer.

Good quality middleweights sold from £190 to £224 per 100 kilos for a 364k Blonde d’Aquitaine at £815 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £217 for 376k Charolais at £815 from a Rathfriland producer and up to £1035 for a 496k Limousin £209 from a Tynan farmer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £180 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Belleeks farmer 518k, £1,215, £235.00; Ballygawley farmer 598k, £1,325, £222.00; Ballygawley farmer 596k, £1,295, £217.00; Ballygawley farmer 550k, £1,185, £215.00; Portadown farmer 612k, £1,315, £215.00; Clogher farmer 558k, £1,195, £214.00; Armagh farmer 510k, £1,085, £213.00; Loughgall farmer 540k, £1,145, £212.00; Ballygawley farmer 630k, £1,335, £212.00 and Ballygawley farmer 624k, £1,285, £206.00.

Middleweight heifers

Rathfriland farmer 364k, £815, £224.00; Rathfriland farmer 376k, £815, £217.00; Derrylinn farmer 464k, £1,005, £217.00; Dungannon farmer 424k, £895, £211.00; Derrylinn farmer 452k, £945, £209.00; Tynan farmer 496k, £1,035, £209.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 492k, £1,025, £208.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 498k, £1,035, £208.00 and Derrylinn farmer 446k, £925, £207.00.

BULLOCKS

150 bullocks sold in a firm demand.

Good quality heavy bullocks selling from £190 to £215 per 100 kilos with a top price of £231 per 100 kilos for 580k Limousin at £1,345 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £221 per 100 kilos for 594k Limousin at £1,315 from a Lisburn farmer.

Several heavy bullocks sold from £1,250 to £1,345 each.

Good quality middleweights bullocks sold from £190 to £217 for 496k Limousin at £1,075 from an Armagh farmer followed by £214 per 100 kilos for 456k Simmental at £975 from a Rathfriland producer.

Friesian bullocks sold from £140 to £162 for 528k at £855 and up to £1165 each for 722k £161 from a Tandragee producer.

Heavy bullocks

Lisburn farmer 482k, £1,345, £231.00; Lisburn farmer 594k, £1,315, £221.00; Lisburn farmer 530k, £1,155, £218.00; Lisburn farmer 574k, £1,245, £217.00; Crossmaglen farmer 512k, £1,105, £216.00; Armagh farmer 554k, £1,185, £214.00; Armagh farmer 536k, £1,145, £214.00; Lisburn farmer 622k, £1,305, £209.00; Lisburn farmer 646k, £1,345, £208.00; Lisburn farmer 630k, £1,305, £207.00 and Lisburn farmer 654k, £1,345, £206.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 496k, £1,075, £217.00; Rathfriland farmer 456k, £975, £214.00; Portadown farmer 418k, £885, £212.00; Armagh farmer 494k, £1,045, £212.00; Rathfriland farmer 482k, £1,015, £211.00; Keady farmer 418k, £875, £209.00; Crossmaglen farmer 442k, £925, £209.00; Keady farmer 472k, £975, £207.00 and Armagh farmer 486k, £985, £203.00.

Friesian bullocks

Armagh farmer 528k, £855, £162.00; Tandragee farmer 722k, £1,165, £161.00; Armagh farmer 666k, £995, £149.00; Tandragee farmer 640k, £945, £148.00 and Collone farmer 548k, £795, £145.00.

WEANLINGS

Over 250 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light male weanlings sold from £220 to £263 for 300k Limousin at £790 from a Tassagh producer.

Stronger males sold from £200 to £237 for 406k Limousin at £960 from an Armagh farmer and up to £1,010 for 466k Limousin at £217 from an Armagh producer.

Good quality heifer weaning sold from £210 to £268 for 250k Limousin at £670 followed by £252 for 320k Charolais at £805 from a Dromore farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 406k, £960, £237.00; Coalisland farmer 432k, £940, £218.00; Armagh farmer 466k, £1,010, £217.00; Armagh farmer 466k, £1,010, £217.00; Armagh farmer 432k, £900, £208.00; Richhill farmer 406k, £845, £208.00; Coalisland farmer 446k, £920, £206.00; Tandragee farmer 426k, £875, £205.00 and Forkhill farmer 484k, £970, £200.00.

Light male weanlings

Tassagh farmer 300k, £790, £263.00; Tassagh farmer 270k, £710, £263.00; Poyntzpass farmer 274k, £710, £259.00; Rathfriland farmer 300k, £770, £257.00; Tassagh farmer 298k, £760, £255.00; Corssmaglen farmer 280k, £710, £254.00; Rathfriland farmer 326k, £820, £251.00 and Fivemiletown farmer 306k, £750, £245.00.

Heifer weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 250k, £670, £268.00; Lisburn farmer 178k, £455, £256.00; Keady farmer 282k, £720, £255.00; Belleeks farmer 284k, £725, £255.00; Dromore farmer 320k, £805, £252.00; Tassagh farmer 322k, £790, £245.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 324k, £780, £241.00; Dromore farmer 348k, £820, £236.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 330k, £770, £233.00.

A large entry of 75 sucklers sold in an excellent trade with cows and calves selling to a top of £2,020 for a Limousin heifer and heifer calf from an Augher farmer followed by £1,700 for an Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf from a Richhill farmer several more outfits sold from £1,200 to £1,660 each springing cows sold to £1,400, £1,320 and £1,100.