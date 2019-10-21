Markethill Mart: Cows in milk sold sell to a top of £2500 at special dairy sale

An entry of 670 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, October 19 continued to sell in a very firm demand with prices similar to previous weeks.

HEIFERS

The 220 heifers sold in a very firm trade particularly for very good heavy heifers which sold steadily from £190 to £212 per 100 kilos for a 660k Chaolais heifer at £1405 from a Killyleagh, Co Down farmer followed by £209 per 100 kilos for 506k Limousin at £1055 from a Scarva producer.

Top price heifer was £1485 for 730k Charolais from a Killyleagh Co Down farmer this producer received £1555, £1425 and £1405 for heifers with a load average of 685k at £1386 each £202 per 100 kilos for 14 heifers.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £190 to £208 per 100 kilos for 478k Charolais at £985 from a Benburb farmer followed by £208 per 100 kilos for 430k Charolais at £895 from a Keady producer.

Second quality heifers sold from £160 to £170 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Killyleagh farmer 664k, £1405, £212.00; Scarva farmer 506k, £1055, £209.00; Killyleagh farmer 684k, £1425, £208.00; Killyleagh farmer 684k, £1425, £208.00; Dungannon farmer 662k, £1375, £208.00; Dungannon farmer 592k, £1225, £207.00; Killyleagh farmer 704k, £1455, £207.00; Killyleagh farmer 676k, £1385, £205.00 and Killyleagh farmer 704k, £1435, £204.00.

Middleweight heifers

Benburb farmer 478k, £995, £208.00; Keady farmer 430k, £895, £208.00; Jerrettspass farmer 422k, £865, £205.00; Forkhill farmer 416k, £845, £203.00; Forkhill farmer 414k, £840, £203.00; Benburb farmer 472k, £955, £202.00; Benburb farmer 490k, £985, £201.00; Benburb farmer 442k, £885, £200.00 and Scarva farmer 482k, £965, £200.00.

BULLOCKS

The 240 bullocks sold in a steady demand with good quality heavy bullocks from £190 to £210 per 100 kilos paid for a 642k Limousin at £1345 from a Glenanne producer followed by £204 per 100 kilos for a 502k Charolais at £1025 from a Hillsborough producer.

Good quality middleweights sold from £190 to £227 per 100 kilos for 370k Charolais at £845 from an Armagh farmer followed by £224 per 100 kilos for 386k Limousin at £865 from an Annaghmore producer.

Heavy bullocks

Armagh farmer 642k, £1345, £210.00; Hillsborough farmer 502k, £1025, £204.00; Richhill farmer 680k, £1375, £202.00; Portadown farmer 508k, £1025, £202.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 514k, £1035, £201.00; Donaghcloney farmer 592k, £1175, £198.00; Richhill farmer 638k, £1255, £197.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 584k, £1145, £196.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 372k, £845, £227.00; Annaghmore farmer 386k, £865, £224.00; Portadown farmer 386k, £855, £222.00; Annaghmore farmer 394k, £865, £220.00; Portadown farmer 358k, £785, £219.00; Portadown farmer 390k, £855, £219.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 500k, £1095, £219.00; Sixmilecross farmer 428k, £925, £216.00; Armagh farmer 410k, £875, £214.00 and Hillsborough farmer 478k, £1015, £212.00;.

WEANLINGS

The 160 weanlings returned an excellent trade particularly for good quality weanlings.

Male weanlings sold to £274 per 100 kilos for 288k Limousin at £790 from a Forkhill producer followed by £264 per 100 kilos for 246k Limousin at £650 from a Hillsborough producer.

All good quality males sold from £220 to £260 per 100 kilos.

Heifer weanlings sold up to £269 per 100 kilos for 290k Limousin at £780 from a Silverbridge producer followed by £266 per 100 kilos for 246k Limousin at £655 from a Portadown farmer.

All good quality heifer weanlings sold from £200 to £250 per 100 kilos.

Male weanlings

Forkhill farmer 288k, £790, £274.00; Hillsborough farmer 246k, £650, £264.00; Dungannon farmer 224k, £580, £259.00; Forkhill farmer 294k, £755, £257.00; Portadown farmer 250k, £640, £256.00; Portadown farmer 290k, £710, £245.00; Markethill farmer 310k, £770, £248.00; Silverbridge farmer 308k, £755, £245.00 and Markethill farmer 340k, £800, £235.00.

Heifer weanlings

Silverbridge farmer 290k, £780, £269.00; Portadown farmer 246k, £655, £266.00; Portadown farmer 270k, £650, £241.00; Silverbridge farmer 338k, £810, £240.00; Markethill farmer 346k, £775, £224.00; Hillsborough farmer 348k, £755, £217.00; Markethill farmer 300k, £710, £237.00 and Markethill farmer 284k, £650, £229.00.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to £1600, £1500 and £1280 with in calf cow selling to £1300, £1190 each.

At the annual sale of in calf heifers for Mr R Hadden, Dungannon top price of £2050 was paid on two occasions for a Limousin heifer and Simmental heifer followed by £1920 paid twice for Limousin heifers.

Several more heifers sold from £1600 to £1850 each.

An entry of cows/calves sold to £2550 for Limousin cow and bull calf from an Augher producer.

The same owner received £2500 for a Limousin cow with bull calf and R Hadden, Dungannon sold a Limousin heifer with bull calf at £2500.

A special sale of dairy cows at Markethill on Friday, October 18 on behalf of a Co Tyrone farmer returned probably the best ever trade for dairy stock at the centre.

Cows in milk sold to a top of £2500 which was paid on two occasions followed by £2450, £2420 and £2400 with many more cows selling steadily from £1600 to £2300 each.

In calf cows sold to £1960, £1900 and £1640 with several more in calf lots from £1300 to £1600 each.

An entry of in calf heifers sold from £1100 to £1600 with others selling at £1520, £1500, £1400.

Maiden heifers sold at £930, £900, £890 and £750.

Young calves four to seven months old sold from £440 to £620 each with young heifer calves from three weeks to two months selling from £320 to £430 each.