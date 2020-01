Markethill Mart: Ewes and lambs sell to a top price of £310

An increased entry of 1720 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, January 15 sold in a noticeably stronger trade for all classes.

Heavy hoggets sold from £95 to £100 each with the entire entry of 600 heavy hoggets averaging 26.3 kilos at £58.50 each.

Top rate of 403p was paid for 24.3 kilos at £98 each followed by 398p for 24.2 kilos at £96.20 each.

A pen of 25.2kilo hoggets sold at £100 each 397p per kilo.

All good quality heavy hoggets sold from 380p to 398p per kilo.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 400p to 426p per kilo for 20.3 kilos at £86.50 each followed by 423p per kilo for 22 kilos at £93 each.

Stores sold in an exceptionally strong demand.

Good quality pens from 420p to 473p per kilo for 15 kilos at £71 each followed by 460p per kilo for 15kilos at £69 each.

Stronger stores sold to 457p per kilo for 18.5 kilos at £84.50 each.

A large entry of 240 cull ewes sold to a top of £127 each.

Main trade for good ewes from £90 to £117 each.

Plainer ewes sold from £70 to £80 each.

In the breeding ring ewes and lambs sold to a top of £310 for a double with other doubles selling from £230 to £292 each.

Singles sold to £185 each.

Main demand from £150 to £182 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Richhill seller: 24.3k £98 403p; Jerrettspass producer: 24.2k £96.20 398p; Moira seller: 25.2k £100 397p; Keady farmer: 24k £95 396p; Portadown producer: 24.6k £96 390p; Loughbrickland farmer: 24.5k £95.50 390p; Portadown farmer: 25.5k £99 388p; Kilkeel producer: 24k £93 388p and Portadown seller: 25.4k £98 386p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Richhill farmer: 20.3k £86.50 426p; Tandragee producer: 20k £85 425p; Jerrettspass farmer: 22k £93 423p; Dungannon farmer: 20k £84.50 423p; Kilkeel producer: 22.4k £94 420p; Armagh farmer: 22k £91.50 416p; Richhill seller: 21.4k £89 416p; Lisburn producer: 21.9k £91 416p; Dungannon seller: 22.2k £91.80 414p and Belleeks farmer: 23.5k £97 413p.

STORES

Kilkeel producer: 15k £71 473p; Moy farmer: 15k £69 460p; Loughgall farmer: 17.9k £82 458p; Keady farmer: 18.5k £84.50 457p; Kilkeel producer: 16.7k £75 449p; Rathfriland farmer: 17k £75 441p; Newry seller: 18.4k £79.50 432p and Dungannon farmer: 18k £77.50 431p.