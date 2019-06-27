Markethill Mart: Ewes with two lambs at foot sell to £242

An entry of 1,100 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, June 26 returned a noticeably easier trade for fat lambs.

However cull ewe prices were much firmer with several new buyers in attendance.

The 650 lambs sold at an easier demand.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 350p to 380p per kilo with a top price of 415p per kilo for 20.5 kilos at £85 each followed by 380p for 20 kilos at £76 each and 378p per kilo for 21.8 kilos at £82.50 each.

Heavy lambs sold from 320p to 372p per kilo for 24.2 kilos at £90 each followed by 346p for 24 kilos at £83 each.

Over 200 cull ewes sold in an exceptionally strong trade to a top of £114 each with main demand for heavy ewes from £90 to £113 each.

Plainer ewes £60 to £80 each.

Another good entry of breeding sheep saw ewes with two lambs at foot selling to £242 and £218 with singles to £192 each with several more from £140 to £180 each.

Breeding hoggets sold to a top of £160 each with several pens from £130 to £155 each.

HEAVY LAMBS: Newtownhamilton farmer: 24.2k, £90, 372p; Hamiltonsbawn producer: 24k, £83, 346p; Middletown farmer: 24.7k, £84, 340p; Loughgilly producer: 25k, £82, 328p and Markethill farmer: 25.1k, £82, 327p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Tandragee farmer: 20.5k, £85, 415p; Armagh producer: 20k, £76, 380p; Richhill producer: 21.8k, £82.50, 378p; Poyntzpass farmer: 20k, £75, 375p; Markethill farmer: 21.5k, £80, 372p; Belleeks farmer: £21k, £77.50, 369p; Armagh producer: 21.9, £80, 365p; Armagh farmer: 22.8k, £83, 364p and Corbet farmer: 21k, £76, 362.