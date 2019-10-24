Markethill Mart: Good pens of heavy lambs sold between £72 and £76 each

An entry of 1270 at Markethill on Wednesday, October 23 sold in a steady trade for fat lambs. Store lambs prices were further increased on the week.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from 288p to 310p per kilo for 24.2k at £75 each followed by 306p per kilo for 25k at £76.50 each.

All good pens of heavy lambs sold between £72 and £76 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 310p to 353p per kilo for 20.7k at £73 each from a Dungannon farmer.

20 lambs weighing 23.8k sold at £83.50 each 351p for a Glenanne producer.

Store lamb trade was exceptionally strong with light stores to 402p per kilo for 13.7 kilos at £55 for a Banbridge farmer followed by 393p per kilo for 15 kilos at £59 each for a Belleeks farmer.

All good quality light lambs sold from 360p to 390p per kilo.

Stronger store lambs sold from 350p to 378p per kilo for 18.1kilos at £68.50 each for a Portadown producer.

Cull ewes sold from £65 to £89 each with plainer ewes from £40 to £55 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Markethill farmer: 24.2k, £75, 310p; Tandragee producer: 25k, £76.50, 306p; Tandragee seller: 25k, £75, 300p; Newry farmer: 25.6k, £76, 297p; Poyntzpass farmer: 24.6k, £72.50, 295p; Tandragee seller: 24.7k, £72.50, 294p and Ballyroney farmer: 25k, £72, 288p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Dungannon farmer: 20.7k, £73, 353p; Glenanne farmer: 23.8k, £83.50, 351p; Kilcoo seller: 22.1k, £75, 339p; Dungannon producer: 20k, £66.50, 333p; Moy seller: 20.6k, £68, 330p; Beragh farmer: 20.3k, £67, 330p; Cookstown seller: 21.5k, £69, 321p and Lislea farmer: 21.4k, £68.50, 320p.

STORES

Banbridge seller: 13.7k, £55, 402p; Belleeks seller: 15k, £59, 393p; Ballynahinch farmer: 16.5k, £64.50, 391p; Newry seller: 15.7k, £61, 389p; Belleeks farmer: 15.8k, £60.50, 383p; Draperstown producer: 15.5k, £59, 381p; Beragh seller: 17.1k, £65, 380p and Portadown farmer: 18.1k, £68.50, 378p.