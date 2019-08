Markethill Mart: Good quality beef bred cows sell to £1335

An entry of 90 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 27th August continued to sell in a very strong trade.

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £135 to £174 per 100 kilos for 790k at £1335 followed by £151 for 720k at £1085.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £100 to £126 per 100 kilos for 590k at £745 and up to £925 for 780k £118.

Second quality Friesians from £85 to £95 and the poorest types from £65 to 80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Whitecross farmer 790k £1375 £174.00; Markethill farmer 782k £1245 £159.00; Portadown farmer 720k £1085 £151.00; Markethill farmer 772k £1125 £146.00; Keady farmer 782k £1135 £145.00; Carnmoney farmer 742k £1055 £142.00; Portadown farmer 802k £1135 £142.00; Keady farmer 698k £985 £141.00;

Friesian cull cows

Gilford farmer 590k £745 £126.00; Middletown farmer 634k £755 £119.00; Portadown farmer 696k £825 £118.00; Donaghmore farmer 782k £925 £118.00; Armagh farmer 660k £735 £111.00; Armagh farmer 620k £675 £109.00; Mountnorris farmer 796k £855 £107.00;

CALVES

80 dropped calves sold in a noticeably firmer trade with good quality bull calves from £250 to £390 for 4 week old Char followed by £370 for a Simm. Good quality heifer calves sold from £200 to £320 with a top of £390 for a 4 week old Lim.

Heifer calves

Lim £390; BB £320; Ch £300; BB £255; Ch 3250; BB £250; Sim £240 and Ch £240.

Bull calves

Ch £390; Sim £370; AA £340; Her £295; Lim £290; Lim £280; BB £275 and BB £270.