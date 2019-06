Markethill Mart: Good quality heavy heifers selling to £1,365

An increased entry of 450 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, June 1 continued to sell in an excellent trade with prices slightly firmer than on the week.

HEIFERS

The 160 heifers sold in an excellent demand.

Good quality heavy heifers sold from £190 to £223 per 100 kilos paid for a 612k Limousin at £1,365 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £218 per 100 kilos for 550k Limousin at £1205 from a Markethill producer.

Top price of £1,395 was paid 666k Charolais £209 from a Dromore producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £190 to £234 for 426k Limousin at £985 from Tandragee farmer 428k, £965, £225.00; Tandragee farmer 454k, £955, £210.00; Tandragee farmer 416k, £875, £210.00 followed by £222 per 100 kilos for a 490k Charolais at £1,095 from an Armagh farmer.

Heavy heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 612k, £1,365, £223.00; Markethill farmer 552k, £1,205, £218.00; Newry farmer 546k, £1,185, £215.00; Dromore farmer 608k, £1,305, £215.00; Keady farmer 576k, £1,225, £213.00; Markethill farmer 612k, £1,295, £212.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 522k, £1,095, £210.00; Dromore farmer 666k, £1,395, £209.00; Dromore farmer 604k, £1,265, £209.00 and Markethill farmer 596k, £1,235, £207.00.

Middleweight heifers

Tandragee farmer 426k, £995, £234.00; Keady farmer 378k, £865, £229.00; Armagh farmer 494k, £1,095, £222.00; Tandragee farmer 442k, £975, £221.00; Armagh farmer 434k, £945, £218.00; Armagh farmer 406k, £875, £216.00; Armagh farmer 448k, £965, £215.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 462k, £985, £213.00 and Dungannon farmer 500k, £1,055, £211.00.

BULLOCKS

The 130 bullocks continued to sell in a very firm demand.

Good quality middleweights sold from £190 to £225 per 100 kilos for 428k Aberdeen Angus at £965 from a Tandragee farmer.

Forward bullocks sold from £190 to £210 per 100 kilos for 506k Limousin at £1,065 from a Forkhill farmer.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold to a top of £207 per 100 kilos for 634k at £1,315 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £204 per 100 kilos for 630k at £1,285 from a Loughgall farmer.

Good quality Aberdeen Angus from £185 to £202 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bullocks sold in a firmer trade with good quality lots from £145 to £171 per 100 kilos for 626k at £1,075 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £169 per 100 kilos for 600k at £1,015 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Several Friesian bullocks sold from £1,000 to £1,100 each.

Heavy bullocks

Forkhill farmer 506k, £1,065, £210.00; Loughgall farmer 634k, £1,315, £207.00; Keady farmer 574k, £1,185, £206.00; Loughgall farmer 630k, £1,285, £204.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 632k, £1,285, £203.00; Newtownhamiolton farmer 600k, £1,215, £203.00 and Armagh farmer 616k, £1,245, £202.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Tandragee farmer 428k, £965, £225.00; Tandragee farmer 454k, £955, £210.00; Tandragee farmer 416k, £875, £210.00; Tandragee farmer 398k, £845, £212.00; Keady farmer 450k, £915, £203.00 and Keady farmer 500k, £1,015, £203.00.

Friesian bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 626k, £1,075, £171.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 600k, £1,015, £169.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 608k, £1,015, £167.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 612k, £1,015, £166.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 660k, £1,075, £163.00; Kilkeel farmer 662k, £1,065, £161.00; Kilkeel farmer 568k, £885, £156.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 508k, £765, £151.00.

WEANLINGS

The 130 weanlings sold in an excellent demand.

Good quality light males £220 to £255 per 100 kilos for 282k Charolais at £720 from a Rosslea farmer followed by £250 per 100 kilos for 276k Limousin at £690 from a Newry producer.

Stronger male weanling sold from £200 to £226 for 416k at £940 from a Dromore farmer followed by £222 per 100 kilos for 440k Limousin at £980 from a Dromore farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £210 to £255 per 100 kilos for 312k Charolais at £795 from an Armagh farmer followed by £253 for 366k Charolais at £925 from a Dromore producer.

Top price heifer weanling £930 for a 388k Charolais £239 from a Dromore farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Dromore farmer 416k, £940, £226.00; Dromore farmer 442k, £980, £222.00; Kilkeel farmer 428k, £935, £218.00; Keady farmer 418k, £900, £215.00; Dromore farmer 402k, £860, £214.00 and Keady farmer 408k, £840, £206.00.

Light male weanlings

Rosslea farmer 282k, £720, £255.00; Newry farmer 276k, £690, £250.00; Lisburn farmer 308k, £770, £250.00; Donacloney farmer 304k, £740, £243.00; Lisburn farmer 302k, £720, £238.00; Lisburn farmer 368k, £855, £232.00 and Lisnaskea farmer 320k, £740, £231.00.

Heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 312k, £795, £255.00; Dromore farmer 366k, £925, £253.00; Armagh farmer 312k, £765, £245.00; Banbridge farmer 254k, £640, £252.00; Moira farmer 294k, £700, £238.00; Dromore farmer 388k, £930, £239.00; Banbridge farmer 322k, £770, £239.00; Banbridge farmer 324k, £760, £235.00 and Dromore farmer 380k, £880, £232.00.