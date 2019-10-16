Markethill Mart: Heavy beef bred cows sell to £1205

An entry of 200 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, October 15 sold in a slightly firmer trade for all classes of cows.

Heavy beef bred cows sold steadily from £130 to £166 per 100 kilos for 726k Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1205 from a Whitecross farmer followed by £155 per 100 kilos for 660k Simmental at £1025 from a Newry producer.

Cow/heifers sold to £169 for 660k Limousin at £1115 from a Gilford farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £100 to £118 per 100 kilos for 670k at £795 and for a 758k at £895 £118.

Top price Friesian cow £1095 for 1008k £109 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians sold from £80 to £90 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £60 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Gilford farmer 660k £1115 £169.00; Whitecross farmer 726k £1205 £166.00; Newry farmer 662k £1025 £155.00; Richhill farmer 698k £1075 £154.00; Richhill farmer 686k £1055 £154.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 730k £1115 £153.00; Armagh farmer 706k £1075 £152.00; Richhill farmer 692k £1045 £151.00; Richhill farmer 764k £1145 £150.00 and Whitecross farmer 900k £1345 £149.00;

Friesian cull cows

Middletown farmer 672k £795 £118.00; Jerrettspass farmer 758k £895 £118.00; Glenanne farmer 724k £815 £113.00; Poyntzpass farmer 770k £850 £110.00; Jerrettspass farmer 1008k £1095 £109.00; Kilkeel farmer 746k £775 £104.00 and Kilkeel farmer 772k £795 £103.00.

CALVES

The 110 calves returned a noticeably firmer trade.

Good quality bull calves to £430 for a five week old Charolais.

Main demand from £230 to £315 for a two week old Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves sold to £350 paid twice for two five week old Simmental heifers.

All good quality heifer calves sold from £200 to £330 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £430; Belgian Blue £315; Simmental £300; Belgian Blue £295; Limousin £290; Aberdeen Angus £275; Belgian Blue £270 and Limousin £260.

Heifer calves

Simmental £350; Simmental £350; Charolais £330; Limousin £280; Charolais £260; Belgian Blue £260; Aberdeen Angus £255 and Aberdeen Angus £245.