Markethill Mart: Heavy cattle in particularly strong demand

Cattle prices remained very firm at Markethill on Saturday, February 8 with heavy cattle in particularly strong demand.

HEIFERS

The 260 heifers maintained a very strong demand with good quality heavy heifers selling from £195 to £219 per 100 kilos for 642k Simmental at £1405 from a Belleeks farmer.

Top price heifer was £1465 for 680k Limousin £213 for a Poyntzpass farmer.

Several heavy heifers sold from £1250 to £1400.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £228 per 100 kilos for 490k Charolais at £1125 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £224 per 100 kilos for 450k Limousin at £1015 from a Dungannon producer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £170 to £185 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Dromore farmer 524k £1155 £220.00; Culyhanna farmer 642k £1405 £219.00; Cullyhanna farmer 624k £1335 £214.00; Poyntzpass farmer 688k £1465 £213.00; Rathfriland farmer 610k £1295 £212.00; Rathfriland farmer 596k £1265 £212.00; Cullyhanna farmer 608k £1275 £210.00; Markethill farmer 528k £1105 £209.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 620k £1295 £209.00.

Middleweight heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 494k £1125 £228.00; Dungannon farmer 454k £1015 £224.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 428k £955 £223.00; Enniskillen farmer 458k £1015 £222.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 492k £1085 £221.00; Armagh farmer 470k £1025 £218.00; Dromore farmer 448k £975 £218.00; Dromore farmer 470k £1005 £214.00 and Keady farmer 480k £1025 £214.00.

BULLOCKS

Heavy bullocks sold in an exceptionally strong trade to £1565 for 780k (199) followed by £1555 for 804k (193).

Several more sold from £1345 to £1455 each.

Top rate £203 for 574k at £1165. Main demand from £190 to £200 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight bullocks from £200 to £224 for 400k at £895.

Friesian bullocks sold in the best trade in several months from £140 to 3183 for 404k at £740.

Forward bullocks

Bessbrook farmer 574k £1165 £230.00; Armagh farmer 550k £1105 £201.00; Belleek farmer 590k £1185 £201.00; Loughbrickland farmer 726k £1455 £200.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 592k £1185 £200.00; Keady farmer 538k £1075 £200.00; Loughbrickland farmer 788k £1565 £199.00; Downpatrick farmer 546k £1075 £197.00 and Armagh farmer 608k £1195 £197.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Cullyhanna farmer 400k £895 £224.00; Whitecross farmer 396k £865 £218.00; Warrenpoint farmer 492k £1055 £214.00; Whitecross farmer 466k £995 £214.00; Cullyhanna farmer 486k £1015 £209.00; Keady farmer 498k £1035 £208.00 and Keady farmer 480k £985 £205.00.

Friesian bullocks

Armagh farmer 404k £740 £183.00; Armagh farmer 410k £750 £183.00; Armagh farmer 438k £750 £171.00; Armagh farmer 468k £760 £162.00; Ballynahinch farmer 422k £675 £160.00; Aghalee farmer 420k £670 £160.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 424k £670 £158.00.

WEANLINGS

The 160 weanlings again sold in a flying trade.

Highlight of the sale was a pen of top quality heifer weanlings from an Augher farmer which sold to £294 for 354k at £1040 and up to 31080 for 370k (292).

Main demand for good quality heifers from £240 to £276 per 100 kilos.

Light males sold from £240 to £294 for 272k at £800.

Top price £980 for 386k (254).

Stronger male weanlings

Forkhill farmer 404k £930 £230.00; Dungannon farmer 426k £920 £216.00; Dungannon farmer 464k £1000 £216.00; Forkhill farmer 418k £885 £212.00; Forkhill farmer 432k £910 £211.00; Forkhill farmer 470k 990k £211.0 and Forkhill farmer 414k £870 £210.00.

Light male weanlings

Cullyhanna farmer 272k £800 £294.00; Gilford farmr 292k £780 £267.00; Keady farmer 326k £870 £267.00; Forkhill farmer 270k £715 £265.00; Forkhill farmer 292k £760 £260.00; Cullyhanna farmer 308k £795 £258.00; Newry farmer 306k £780 £255.00 and Forkhill farmer 296k £760 £257.00.

Heifer weanlings

Augher farmer 354k £1040 £294.00; Augher farmer 370k £1080 £292.00; Augher farmer 364k £1040 £286.00; Keady farmer 250k £690 £276.00; Newry farmer 242k £655 £271.00; Newry farmer 274k £740 £270.00; Belleek farmer 242k £645 £267.00 and Newry farmer 276k £735 £266.00.