Markethill Mart: Heavy cows sell steadily to up to £1,375

An entry of 135 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, May 14 continued to sell in a very firm demand.

Cow/heifers sold to £188 per 100 kilos for 590k Charolais at £1,115.

Heavy cows sold steadily from £140 to £177 for 700k at £1,235 and up to £1,375 for 850k £162.

Main demand from £140 to £167 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £110 to £128 for 790k at £1015.

Second quality Friesians cows from £90 to £105 and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Keady farmer 592k, £1,115, £188.00; Tassagh farmer 700k, £1,235, £177.00; Portadown farmer 674k, £1,125, £167.00; Banbridge farmer 720k, £1,195, £166.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 742k, £1,225, £165.00; Loughgall farmer 710k, £1,135, £160.00; Banbridge farmer 744k, £1,185, £159.00; Banbridge farmer 712k, £1,115, £157.00 and Aughnacloy farmer 764k, £1,195, £156.00.

Friesian cull cows

Kilkeel farmer 792k, £1,015, £128.00; Markethill farmer 622k, £765, £123.00; Dungannon farmer 654k, £775, £119.00; Portadown farmer 596k, £705, £118.00; Mountnorris farmer 612k, £715, £117.00; Dungannon farmer 636k, £735, £116.00; Portadown farmer 666k, £745, £112.00 and Crilly farmer 676k, £745, £110.00.

CALVES

160 calves sold in an exceptionally good demand with good quality heifer calves selling to a top of £420 for a four week old Charolais followed by £410 for a six week old Limousin.

Main demand for good quality heifers sold from £200 to £320.

Bull calves sold to £370 paid twice for a five week old Limousin.

All good quality bulls from £240 to £325 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £370; Limousin £370; Limousin £325; Charolais £320; Belgian Blue £290; Limousin £290; Limousin £280; Charolais £280 and Charolais £270.

Heifer calves

Charolais £420; Limousin £410; Aberdeen Angus £320; Charolais £290; Aberdeen Angus £270; Limousin £255; Limousin £245 and Fleckvieh £220.