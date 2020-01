Markethill Mart: Heavy hoggets sell steadily from £93 to £97.50

An entry of 1400 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, January 8 sold in a steady trade.

Heavy hoggets sold steadily from £93 to £97.50 each with good quality pens from 370p to 388p per kilo paid for 24kilos at £93 each from a Markethill farmer followed by 386p per kilo for 24.2 kilos at £93.50 each.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold steadily from 390p to 445p per kilo for 20 kilos at £89 each from a Dungannon farmer followed by 421p per kilo for 20.3 kilos at £85.50 each from a Ballynahinch producer.

Store hogget trade was exceptionally strong with all good quality pens from 400p to 467p per kilo for 18 kilos at £84 each followed by 462p per kilo for 17.2 kilos at £79.50 each from a Hilltown farmer.

Stronger stores sold to 434p per kilo for 18.9 kilos at £82 each.

Cull ewes sold from £85 to £115 each. Plainer ewes from £60 to £75 each.

Breeding sheep sales commence next Wednesday, January 15t with a special entry of 25 ewes with lambs at foot from a Co Tyrone farmer.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Markethill farmer: 24k £93 388p; Cullyhanna seller: 24.2k £93.50 386p; Portadown producer: 24k £92.50 385p; Markethill farmer: 24.4k £93.80 384p; Hamiltonsbawn seller: 24.7k £94.20 381p; Armagh farmer: 24.8k £93.20 376p; Armagh seller: 25.3k £95 376p and Jerrettspass producer: 25.9k £96.50 372p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Dungannon seller: 20k £89 445p; Ballynahinch farmer: 20.3k £85.50 421p; Portadown farmer: 20.7k £83.50 403p; Newry seller: 21.1k £85 403p; Donacloney farmer: 20.9k £84 402p; Portadown producer: 21.8k £87 399p; Keady farmer: 22.5k £89.50 398p; Markethill farmer: 21k £83.50 398p and Portadown producer: 21.8k £86.50 397p.

STORES

Middletown farmer: 18k £84 467p; Hilltown seller: 17.2k £79.50 462p; Poyntzpass seller: 18.4k £83 451p; Dungannon farmer: 18.1k £81.50 450p; Scarva producer: 12.5k £56 448p; Ballynahinch seller: 17.5k £78 446p; Portadown farmer: 16k £70 438p and Omagh farmer: 17.9k £78 436p.