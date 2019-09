Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell from £75 to £81 each

An entry of 1500 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, September 11 sold in a steady trade.

An entry of 1130 lambs sold in a steady demand.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from £75 to £81 each with good quality pens from 300p to 321p per kilo for 24 kilos at £77 each followed by 313p per kilo for 24 kilos at £75 each.

Good quality middleweights sold from 310p to 335p per kilo for 23 kilos at £77 each followed by 323p for 22.3 kilos at £72 each.

A large entry of stores sold readily to a top of 418p per kilo for 14.1 kilos at £59 each followed by 412p for 13.6 kilos at £56 each.

Stronger stores sold to 360p per kilo for 17.4 kilos at £62.50 each.

An entry of 240 cull ewes sold to a top of £100 each.

Main demand sold from £65 to £85 each.

Second quality ewes sold from £40 to £60 each.

In the breeding ring rams sold to a top of £290 for a Charollais.

Shearling followed by £275 for a Texel shearling and £270 for a Charollais. Shearling.

Several more sold from £150 to £260 each.

Breeding hoggets sold to £190 each with all good quality hoggets from £135 to £175 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Crossmaglen seller: 24k, £77, 321p; Cullyhanna farmer: 24k, £75, 313p; Newry farmer: 24.1k, £75, 311p; Kilcoo producer: 24.8k, £76.50, 308p; Portadown seller: 24k, £73.50, 306p; Mayobridge farmer: 24.1k, £73.50, 305p; Killylea farmer: 24k, £73, 304p and Drumsallen seller: 24k, £73, 304p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Crossmaglen seller: 23k, £77, 3335p; Cullyhanna farmer: 22.3k, £72, 323p; Newry producer: 22.8k, £73, 320p; Poyntzpass farmer: 22.4k, £71, 317p; Markethill farmer: 22.4k, £71, 317p; Finnis seller: 21k, £66.50, 317p; Cullyhanna farmer: 23.3k, £73.50, 315p; Armagh seller: 23k, £72.50, 315p; Tynan farmer: 23.9k, £75, 314p and Tasagh farmer: 22k, £69, 314p.

STORES

Markethill farmer: 14.1k, £59, 418p; Draperstown seller: 13.6k, £56, 412p; Draperstown seller: 13.3k, £53, 399p; Markethill farmer: 12.8k, £50, 391p; Markethill farmer: 13.8k, £53, 384p; Listullycurran seller: 15.4k, £59, 383p; Draperstown seller: 15.2k, £58, 382p and Markethill farmer: 11.5k, £43, 374p.