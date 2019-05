Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell from £90 to £94.80 each

An entry of 900 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday, May 29 returned a noticeably firmer trade for prime lambs and cull ewes.

The 580 spring lambs sold in a firmer demand with good quality middleweights selling steadily from 390p per kilo to a top of 415p per kilo paid for 22 kilos at £91.20 each from a Gilford farmer followed by 414p per kilo for 21 kilos at £87 each from a Rathfriland farmer.

Heavy lambs sold from £90 to £94.80 each with the entire entry of heavy lambs averaging £92.50 each.

Top rate of 389p per kilo was paid for 24.4 kilos at £94.80 each followed by 385p per kilo for 24 kilos at £92.50 each.

Over 200 cull ewes sold steadily from £75 to £89 each.

In the breeding ring singles sold to a top of £180 with doubles selling to £175 each. Main demand from £130 to £165 each.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Gilford farmer: 22k, £91.20, 415p; Rathfriland farmer: 21k, £87, 414p; Portadown producer: 20.7k, £85.50, 413p; Richhill farmer: 20.3k, £83, 409p; Dungannon farmer: 23k, £93.20, 405p; Markethill producer: 20.8k, £84, 404p; Armagh farmer: 23k, £92.50, 402p and Armagh producer: 22.4k, £90, 402p.

HEAVY LAMBS

Lisnadill farmer: 24.4k, £94.80, 389p; Markethill farmer: 24k, £92.50, 385p; Markethill farmer: 24.2k, £93, 384p; Armagh farmer: 24k, £91, 379p; Armagh farmer: 24.5k, £92.50, 378p; Mayobridge producer: 24.9k, £93.50, 376p and Mayobridge producer: 25.2k, £93.50, 371p.