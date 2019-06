Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell from £90 to £94 each

An entry of 1,320 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday, June 19 included 850 spring lambs which continued to sell in a firm demand.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 390p to 429p per kilo paid for 21.7 kilos at £93 each followed by 425p per kilo for 20.7 kilos at £88 each.

All good quality lambs sold in excess of £4 per kilo.

Heavy lambs sold from £90 to £94 each and from 350p to 382p per kilo for 24.2 kilos at £92.50 each.

An entry of 260 cull ewes sold in an excellent trade with first quality ewes from £80 to £105 with 2nd quality from £55 to £70 each.

Breeding hoggets sold up to £158 each with several more pens from £135 to £152 each.

Special entry on Wednesday, June 26: Eight pure bred Charollais hoggets plus lambs at foot for an Annalong farmer.

HEAVY LAMBS: Poyntzpass farmer: 24.2k, £92.50, 382p; Moy farmer: 24k, £91, 379p; Loughgilly producer: 25k, £93, 372p; Belleeks farmer: 24.7k, £91, 368p; Donaghmore farmer: 26k, £93.50, 359p; Tullyglush producer: 26.4k, £93.50, 354p and Portadown farmer: 26.5k, £93, 351p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Cullyhanna farmer: 21.7k, £93, 429p; Armagh farmer: 20.7k, £88, 425p; Armagh producer: 20.8k, £88, 423p; Glenanne farmer: 21.5k, £90.50, 421p; Armagh farmer: 20.5k, £86, 420p; Tandragee farmer: 21.5k, £89, 414p; Richhill producer: 21.8k, £90, 413p; Richhill farmer: 22.3k, £91.50, 410p and Kilkeel producer: 20.5k, £84, 410p.