Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell steadily from £87 to £93.20 each

An entry of 900 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, December 18 returned a very firm trade for fat lambs stores and cull ewes.

Heavy lambs sold steadily from £87 to £93.20 each with the entire entry of heavy lambs averaging £89.40 each for 25.9 kilos.

Top rate of 370p per kilo was paid for 25 lambs weighing 24.1 kilos at £89.20 each from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by 369p per kilo for 24 kilos at £88.50 each for a Newry producer.

Main demand for good quality heavy lambs sold from 350p to 366p per kilo.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 365p to 394p per kilo for 21.3 kilos at £84 each from a Banbridge farmer followed by 386p per kilo for 21 kilos at £81 each for a Middletown farmer.

Store lamb trade was very firm selling to a top of 421p for 17.7 kilos at £74.50 each from a Moy farmer followed by 419p per kilo for 17.2 kilos at £72 from a Loughgall farmer.

All good quality pens sold from 380p to 418p per kilo.

Heavy cull ewes sold to £125 each.

Main demand from £85 to £108 each.

Plainer ewes from £60 to £80 each.

An entry of in-lamb ewes from a Co Tyrone farmer sold to a top of £195 each with other pens at £190, £175, £172 and £170 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Ballinahinch farmer: 24.1k £89.20 370p; Newry producer: 24k £88.50 369p; Eglish farmer: 24.3k £88.50 366p; Madden producer: 24.5k £88.50 361p; Drumlough seller: 24.7k £89 360p; Armagh farmer: 25.1k £90 359p and Armagh producer: 24.3k £87 358p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Ballynahinch farmer: 21.3k £84 394p; Middletown farmer: 21k £81 386p; Lisburn seller: 20.2k £76 376p; Richhill producer: 21.3k £80 376p; Richhill seller: 21.9k £82 374p; Loughbrickland farmer: 21.8k £81.50 374p; Ballynahinch producer: 20.8k £77.50 373p and Tynan farmer: 21k £77.20 368p.

STORES

Moy farmer: 17.7k £74.50 421p; Loughgall producer: 17.2k £72 419p; Ballynahinch seller: 17k £71 418p; Benburb seller: 16.2k £67.50 417p; Lislea farmer: 18k £72.50 403p; Armagh farmer: 18.2k £73 401p; Moy farmer: 18.5k £73 395p and Cullyhanna seller: 18k £71 394p.