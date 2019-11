Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sold steadily for £84 to £89 each

An increased entry of 1560 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, September 27 continued to sell in a very firm demand.

Heavy lambs sold steadily for £84 to £89 each and good quality pens from 340p to 354p per kilo paid for 24 kilos at £85 each followed by 24.3 kilos at £86 each.

A pen of heavy ram lambs 32.4 kilos sold at £122 each with two pens of quality ewe lambs selling at £101 and £93 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold steadily from 350p to 376p per kilo for 22.6 kilos at £85 each from a Lurgan farmer followed by 373p per kilo for 22 kilos at £82 each from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

A large entry of stores sold in a firmer demand to a top of 473p per kilo for 15 kilos at £71 each from a Pomeroy farmer followed by 451p per kilo for 16.4kilos at £74 each from a Lurgan farmer.

Stronger stores sold to 414p per kilo for 25 lambs 19.1 kilos at £79 each from a Lurgan farmer.

All good quality stores sold from 370p to 410p per kilo.

Cull ewes sold from £70 to £91 each. Rams to £112 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Rostrevor seller: 24k £85 354p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 24.3k £86 354p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 24.2k £85 351p; Armagh farmer: 24.8k £87 351p; Markethill seller: 24k £84 350p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 24.3k £85 350p; Tynan farmer: 24.9k £87 349p and Jerrettspass producer: 24.3k £84.50 348p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Lurgan seller: 22.6k £85 376p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 20.4k £76 373p; Dromara farmer: 20.4k £76 373p; Markethill producer: 20.3k £75 369p; Keady seller: 23k £84.50 367p; Richhill farmer: 21.4k £78.50 367p; Cullyhanna farmer: 22.5k £82.50 367p and Armagh producer: 22.7k £83 366p.

STORES

Pomeroy seller: 15k £71 473p; Lurgan seller: 16.4k £74 451p; Omagh producer: 15.3k £68 444p; Milford producer: 18.6k £77 414p; Lurgan seller: 19.1k £79 414p; Clare farmer: 19k £78.50 413p; Aughnacloy producer: 15.6k £65 410p and Killeavy farmer: 17k £69.50 409p.