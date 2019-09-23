Markethill Mart: Heifers sell to £1325

An entry of 620 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, September 21 sold in a slightly firmer demand for all classes of stock.

HEIFERS

The 220 heifers sold readily with good quality heavy heifers selling steadily from £185 to £205 per 100 kilos paid for 640k Charolais at £1315 from a Newtownhamilton farmer and for 645k Charolais at £1325 from a Comber producer and for 590k Limousin at £1215 from a Dungannon producer.

There was several pens of top quality heifers including a consignment of 32 mostly Charolais heifers which averaged 620k at £1185 each £191 per 100 kilos for a Comber producer.

An Armagh farmer sold 14 mostly Charolais heifers to average 730k at £1360 each £186 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £180 to £214 per 100 kilos for 376k Limousin at £805 from a Milford farmer.

Heavy heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 640k £1315 £205.00; Comber farmer 646k £1325 £205.00; Dungannon farmer 594k £1215 £205.00; Dungannon farmer 642k £1295 £202.00; Comber farmer 674k £1355 £201.00; Benburb farmer 584k £1165 £199.00; Comber farmer 590k £1175 £199.00 and Killylea farmer 736k £1465 £199.00.

Middleweight heifers

Milford farmer 376k £805 £214.00; Richhill farmer 494k £1045 £212.00; Newry farmer 442k £835 £189.00; Loughbrickland farmer 474k £895 £189.00; Milford farmer 460k £865 £188.00; Tynan farmer 480k £895 £186.00 and Gilford farmer 470k £865 £184.00.

BULLOCKS

The 210 bullocks sold in a firm demand with heavy bullocks selling from £180 to £197 for 712k Simmental at £1305 from a Tandragee farmer.

Several bullocks sold from £1200 to £1400 each.

Good quality middleweight steers from £185 to £212 per 100 kilos for a 408k Limousin at £865 from a Banbridge producer followed by £205 per 100 kilos for 450k Charolais at £925 from a Portadown producer.

Heavy bullocks

Tandragee farmer 712k £1405 £197.00; Tandragee farmer 644k £1225 £190.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 724k £1375 £190.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 688k £1295 £188.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 696k £1305 £188.00; Hilltown farmer 582k £1090 £187.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 722k £1345 £186.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 696k £1295 £186.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Banbridge farmer 408k £865 £212.00; Portadown farmer 452k £925 £205.00; Portadown farmer 410k £815 £199.00; Portadown farmer 412k £815 £198.00; Portadown farmer 482k £945 £196.00; Portadown farmer 396k £775 £196.00; Portadown farmer 442k £865 £196.00 and Loughgilly farmer 460k £895 £195.00;

WEANLINGS

The 170 weanlings sold in a firmer demand for all classes.

Good quality light heifers sold from £200 to £238 per 100 kilos for 244k Charolais at £580 for a Keady farmer and up to £880 for a 390k Limousin £225 per 100 kilos from a Keady producer.

Good quality light male weanlings sold from £190 to £239 per 100 kilos for 320k Charolais at £770 from a Gilford producer followed by £221 per 100 kilos for 288k Limousin at £635 for a Gilford farmer.

Stronger males sold from £180 to £210 per 100 kilos for 438k Charolais at £920 from a Lisburn producer.

Strong male weanlings

Lisburn farmer 438k £920 £210.00; Armagh farmer 458k £940 £205.00; Markethill farmer 404k £820 £203.00; Armagh farmer 428k £860 £201.00; Armagh farmer 446k £890 £200.00; Lisburn farmer 418k £830 £199.00 and Armagh farmer 458k £890 £194.00.

Light male weanlings

Gilford farmer 322k £770 £239.00; Gilford farmer 288k £635 £221.00; Gilford farmer 274k £580 £212.00; Lisburn farmer 382k £800 £209.00; Gilford farmer 354k £740 £209.00; Armagh farmer 384k £800 £208.00; Markethill farmer 308k £635 £206.00 and Lisburn farmer 376k £765 £203.00.

Heifer weanlings

Keady farmer 244k £580 £238.00; Lisburn farmer 278k £635 £228.00; Banbridge farmer 320k £730 £228.00; Keady farmer 392k £880 £225.00; Keady farmer 258k £575 £223.00; Hillsborough farmer 286k £635 £222.00; Banbridge farmer 364k £785 £216.00 and Armagh farmer 334k £710 £213.00.